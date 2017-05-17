Kirk Cousins 'In A Good Place' As He Enters 2017 Season

"I like Coach Jay Gruden's quote [on Monday] where he said, 'I'm not really worried about it because we got him for this year and that's really all that matters,'" said Cousins on "Redskins Nation" this week. "That's the way I've always felt. There are so many guys on this team on one-year deals. Even if it says it's a three or four-year contract, really the only guarantees are this year. Many of us are playing on one-year deals. I'm not the only one and we're not going to have careers if we don't have a great year this year, so we all don't look much further than this season.

Cousins, of course, will be the Redskins' starting quarterback once again after earning the position coming out of the preseason in 2015.

Experiencing mixed results through the first six games of the 2015 season, Cousins caught fire in a 31-30 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trailing 24-0 at one point, Cousins threw three touchdown passes in the second half – including one with 24 seconds to play – to put Washington ahead in an improbable win.

Starting with that breakout performance, Cousins has been one of the league's best quarterbacks, as he's led the Redskins to 15-10-1 record over the last 26 regular season games, passing for 7,663 yards with 48 touchdown passes to just 15 interceptions.

Additionally, Cousins has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month twice and has been selected as a "Top 100" player with back-to-back appearances on the annual ranking compiled by NFL Network.