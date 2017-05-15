Kirk Cousins Moves Up 15 Spots On NFL 'Top 100' List

"It's great to have a guy who has been in the system for a two years so you can just jump right into really hardcore situational work," Gruden said at the NFL's annual league meetings in March. "Just really fine tune some of the other things like cadence and the little things you want fine tune without starting from scratch. He can be a big part of the teaching process with the young players, receivers and the backs so I am excited about it."

Under his direction last season, the Redskins had two 1,000-yard receivers in Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson while slot wideout Jamison Crowder collected a career-high 847 receiving yards of his own.

While Garçon and Jackson departed in free agency, Cousins has new weapons at his disposal in Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Brian Quick. Washington will also return 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson, who was limited to just two games during his rookie season.

During the month of March, Cousins organized a private workout session with some of his receivers down in Florida to work on timing before returning to the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., for offseason workouts.