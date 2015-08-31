Kirk Cousins Named Redskins' Starting Quarterback

Cousins got the start on Saturday after Robert Griffin III, who was named the team's starter at quarterback in February, was abruptly scratched from the game on Friday evening after being evaluated by independent league neurologists following a concussion suffered Aug. 20 against the Detroit Lions.

But Gruden said his announcement on Monday was made not based off Griffin III's health. He said Cousins won the job with his recent performance.

"Kirk has done an outstanding job, Robert's done some great things, no question we have total faith in all three of them," Gruden said, referring to Cousins, Griffin III and Colt McCoy. "But moving forward with all the things that we've studied over the course of training camp and OTAs, we just feel like Kirk has earned the right to be the starting quarterback for 2015."

Cousins' start against the Dolphins represents his second opportunity to be the No. 1 quarterback under Gruden in the past two seasons. Last season, Cousins replaced an injured Griffin III in the first quarter of their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and ended up starting the next five games, completing 126-of-204 passes for 1,710 yards with 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

But Cousins, who was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week after completing 30-of-48 passes for 427 yards and three touchdowns Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, was eventually replaced by McCoy after battling through some turnover issues late in games.

Gruden said last week Cousins has worked hard during the offseason and in training camp to improve upon those turnover issues with new quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh.

"He's improved on the turnover issue very much so through OTAs and training camp and preseason games," Gruden said of Cousins. "We're impressed with the progress that Kirk has made very much. He's done a great job."

