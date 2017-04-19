Kirk Cousins Wants To Add To The Redskins' 'Great History'

"I want to be where I am wanted and that's what I've said all along," Cousins said. "When a team is willing to step up and commit to me fully for the long haul, then why would I want to be anywhere else? This is an incredible fan base; it's one of the top five fan bases in the history of the NFL. It goes all the way back to the early 1930s, three Super Bowl trophies, multiple hall of famers and high character players still living in the area like Darrell Green and Art Monk, guys who we can learn from.

"I love this organization and want to see us get back to those glory days that they had with Coach [Joe] Gibbs in the 80s and early 90s. I want to add to that great history. There is really no reason to look elsewhere. It's a matter of wanting to be where you are wanted. I think that's what all of us want, not just in football but in any walk of life."

This is true. It's also the case that Cousins has played the majority of his football career not being able to see too far down the road of his career, living life in the NFL week by week, game by game. It's something he's been used to doing since high school and college, proving himself at every step and never feeling entitled.

King asked how Cousins felt about that, how tough it must be to play with that mentality now that he's working under his second franchise tag in as many seasons. The Michigan State product remained true to the way he's always felt.