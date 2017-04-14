Kirk Cousins Working With Terrelle Pryor Sr. To Ease His Transition

Shortly after that session concluded, Cousins and Pryor continued their work together as they focused on a smooth transition from the Cleveland Browns the Redskins.

According to ESPN.com's John Keim, the two met in a hotel room to discuss some of the intricacies of Jay Gruden's offense. There are some similarities to what Hue Jackson runs with the Browns, but the play calls are slightly different.

"He started giving me hand signals like I was out wide," Pryor told Keim. "It took me a while and then I started knocking them down without getting them wrong."

Cousins also spoke to ESPN this week and explained that the session was designed to help get the offense on the same page before the players report to the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., next week to begin offseason workouts.

Phase 1 workouts – which last two weeks -- consists of activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. So by getting time on the field with Pryor was important to Cousins.

"I want to get to know these guys not just on the field but off the field, what makes them tick, what kind of people they are but also how they run a comeback route, how they run a basic, how I want those routes run, a snap count, the terminology, the formations we use, the motions, the shifts, what our weekly preparations look like in terms of our pre practice drills and post practice drills," Cousins said. "I want these guys to get to know our culture and understand how we work as Redskins and the way we go about our business to make sure they adapt well. It's a process and that's what OTAs and minicamp are all about. I want to make sure we are a well-oiled machine come Week 1."