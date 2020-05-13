Landon Collins, Redskins Secondary Excited For Chase Young To Join Defensive Line

For the most part, the Redskins' secondary is going to have a completely new look in 2020; Collins is the only Day 1 starter left on the roster from the 2019 season. They haven't seen each other in person yet because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they agree on at least one thing: having a dominant pass rush helps the entire unit.

Safety Sean Davis said more than three weeks before Young was officially drafted that he couldn't wait for the prospect of playing with the Ohio State defensive end.

"[I] hope he can make some noise, put some pressure on the quarterback and make him throw some ducks in the air, make it easy for us on the back end."

That coincides with one of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's base philosophies for rebuilding the Redskins defense. He has touted the front since being hired but has continued to emphasize that its success will be determined by how each position works together.