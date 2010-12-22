Landry Headed to Injured Reserve





LaRon Landry's season has come to an end.

The Redskins' safety will be placed on injured reserve this week, head coach Mike Shanahan said on Monday.

Landry has missed the Redskins' last four games with an Achilles injury.

He suffered the injury earlier in the season but was able to play through it for several weeks until it worsened in the Week 10 game vs. Philadelphia.

"I thought with the first half of the season he could be MVP the way he's playing," Shanahan said. "Hopefully he can get well and get ready to go for next season."

Landry was enjoying his best NFL season this year.

As a strong safety, he was playing closer to the line of scrimmage and was more involved in plays than he was a year ago at free safety.

Even with his absence the last four games, he remains third on the team with 101 tackles and also has four tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.

The interception came in Week 5 and it helped set up the Redskins' game-winning field goal in a 16-13 overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Last week, Landry said he was hopeful that he could return to the lineup this season.