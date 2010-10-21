Landry Named NFC Defensive Player Of the Week





Safety LaRon Landry has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Redskins' Week 5 win over Green Bay.

Landry registered a game-high 13 tackles (10 solo) and forced both of the Redskins' turnovers in the 16-13 overtime victory.

"Each and every day I strive to be the best I can be and give it all I can," Landry said on Wednesday. "I put in the work."

On Green Bay's first series, Landry forced a fumble that gave the Redskins the football at the Green Bay 21-yard line.

On the Packers' final possession, in overtime, Landry intercepted an Aaron Rodgers pass, which gave the Redskins the ball at the Packers' 39 and helped set up Graham Gano's 33-yard game-winning field goal.

It was the fourth time in Landry's career that he caused two turnovers in the same game.

Landry was instrumental in holding the Packers to just 13 points, their lowest total in 38 regular season games, including zero on their final seven positions. The Redskins also allowed Green Bay to convert just 2-of-13 third-down attempts.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Landry leads the NFL with 52 tackles, according to NFL statistics, and has registered a sack, interception and forced fumble.

Head coach Mike Shanahan said Landry has fit in well with the Redskins' new defensive scheme.

Landry is playing strong safety this year instead of free safety, putting him closer to the line of scrimmage and more involved in the action up front.

"Anybody who has that type of speed and loves to hit -- [the Redskins] didn't blitz a whole lot [last year]," Shanahan said. "With our scheme, the strong safety position, I knew we would [blitz]. Just watching him perform at the free safety position, it would be a good guess that good things would happen if he was closer to the line of scrimmage."

Good things are happening.

This is Landry's first weekly honor of his career and the Redskins' first of the season. Brian Orakpo was the last Redskin to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, which he received following Week 14 of last season.