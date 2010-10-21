News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Landry Named NFC Defensive Player Of the Week

Oct 21, 2010 at 06:08 AM
163429.jpg


Safety LaRon Landry has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Redskins' Week 5 win over Green Bay.

Landry registered a game-high 13 tackles (10 solo) and forced both of the Redskins' turnovers in the 16-13 overtime victory.

"Each and every day I strive to be the best I can be and give it all I can," Landry said on Wednesday. "I put in the work."

On Green Bay's first series, Landry forced a fumble that gave the Redskins the football at the Green Bay 21-yard line.

On the Packers' final possession, in overtime, Landry intercepted an Aaron Rodgers pass, which gave the Redskins the ball at the Packers' 39 and helped set up Graham Gano's 33-yard game-winning field goal.

It was the fourth time in Landry's career that he caused two turnovers in the same game.

Landry was instrumental in holding the Packers to just 13 points, their lowest total in 38 regular season games, including zero on their final seven positions. The Redskins also allowed Green Bay to convert just 2-of-13 third-down attempts.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Landry leads the NFL with 52 tackles, according to NFL statistics, and has registered a sack, interception and forced fumble.

Head coach Mike Shanahan said Landry has fit in well with the Redskins' new defensive scheme.

Landry is playing strong safety this year instead of free safety, putting him closer to the line of scrimmage and more involved in the action up front.

"Anybody who has that type of speed and loves to hit -- [the Redskins] didn't blitz a whole lot [last year]," Shanahan said. "With our scheme, the strong safety position, I knew we would [blitz]. Just watching him perform at the free safety position, it would be a good guess that good things would happen if he was closer to the line of scrimmage."

Good things are happening.

This is Landry's first weekly honor of his career and the Redskins' first of the season. Brian Orakpo was the last Redskin to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, which he received following Week 14 of last season.

Landry is the seventh Redskins safety to earn the award and the first since Chris Horton following Week 2 in 2008.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders select Christian Holmes with No. 240 overall pick

The Oklahoma State cornerback garnered All-Big 12 honors in 2021. 
news

Commanders select Sam Howell with No. 144 overall pick

Howell was named a Manning Award finalist and has shown he can be a dual threat.
news

Commanders select Brian Robinson Jr. with the No. 98 overall pick

Robinson's rushing earned him spots in the Alabama record books.
news

Washington selects Jahan Dotson with 16th pick

Penn State WR is the first-ever pick of the Commanders era.
Advertising