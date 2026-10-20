5 takeaways from Commanders vs. 49ers

2. First half struggles.

"Damn," Quinn said, "The first half was rough."

That is an accurate way to describe how the Commanders performed in the first two quarters against the 49ers, who appeared to have their way on either side of the ball. The numbers tell the story; the 49ers outgained the Commanders 303-90 and had 17 first downs to the Commanders' two. They controlled the ball nearly twice as long and scored on all three of their red zone trips. Brock Purdy was efficient with the ball, completing 17 of his 22 attempts for 214 yards and added 20 yards with his legs.

But the other frustrating problem was that the Commanders struggled to capitalize on key moments. Their most successful drive, which got the offense inside the 49ers' 20-yard line, ended with a turnover on downs, but there were other moments when the unit stalled after moving the ball near midfield. They also failed to convert all four of their third-down attempts, which became a common theme for the team even after they improved in the second half.

Meanwhile, Washington's defense had trouble containing San Francisco and Purdy. Things improved once Mike Evans left the field with an Achilles injury, but the 49ers still managed to run the ball at nearly five yards per carry. The Commanders also struggled to put pressure on Purdy, allowing the quarterback to methodically dissect their coverage and average over seven yards per play.

The Commanders did improve in the second half, so much so that they were a few plays away from pulling off an upset. However, the hole they were in for the first half was too much to climb out of. The worst part is that they dug part of it themselves.