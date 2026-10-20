5 takeaways from Commanders vs. 49ers

The Washington Commanders are headed into the bye week after falling to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, on Monday Night Football. Here are five takeaways from the loss.
1. The latest on Terry McLaurin.
The Commanders have dealt with injuries to key players all season, and their bad luck got worse last night when Terry McLaurin went down and was carted off with a knee injury.
McLaurin, who has been Washington's No. 1 receiver since he was drafted in 2019, went to the ground while running a route in the first half of Monday night's game. It is unclear whether contact with defensive back Deommodore Lenoir drove him to the ground or something else went wrong, but McLaurin grabbed his knee almost immediately. He was quickly examined by the Commanders' medical staff, and a cart came onto the field not long after to take him to the locker room. He was wearing an air cast on his right leg.
Head coach Dan Quinn did not have any updates after the game but did say the concern is that the injury could be "significant."
"We'll do the scans tomorrow," Quinn said. "But...there's fear."
The Commanders have depth at receiver to mitigate the potential loss of McLaurin from a sheer numbers perspective, but it will be difficult to find a replacement for McLaurin's leadership and production, assuming he is out for extended time. The Commanders will have almost two weeks to find an answer.
2. First half struggles.
"Damn," Quinn said, "The first half was rough."
That is an accurate way to describe how the Commanders performed in the first two quarters against the 49ers, who appeared to have their way on either side of the ball. The numbers tell the story; the 49ers outgained the Commanders 303-90 and had 17 first downs to the Commanders' two. They controlled the ball nearly twice as long and scored on all three of their red zone trips. Brock Purdy was efficient with the ball, completing 17 of his 22 attempts for 214 yards and added 20 yards with his legs.
But the other frustrating problem was that the Commanders struggled to capitalize on key moments. Their most successful drive, which got the offense inside the 49ers' 20-yard line, ended with a turnover on downs, but there were other moments when the unit stalled after moving the ball near midfield. They also failed to convert all four of their third-down attempts, which became a common theme for the team even after they improved in the second half.
Meanwhile, Washington's defense had trouble containing San Francisco and Purdy. Things improved once Mike Evans left the field with an Achilles injury, but the 49ers still managed to run the ball at nearly five yards per carry. The Commanders also struggled to put pressure on Purdy, allowing the quarterback to methodically dissect their coverage and average over seven yards per play.
The Commanders did improve in the second half, so much so that they were a few plays away from pulling off an upset. However, the hole they were in for the first half was too much to climb out of. The worst part is that they dug part of it themselves.
"20-3 felt worse than that," Quinn said. "San Francisco is already a tough team, and we spent way too much time in the first half...battling ourselves."
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders during their Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
3. Jayden Daniels was impressive in the second half.
As frustrating as things were to start the night, the Commanders found a rhythm to close things out, and as mentioned above, it was nearly enough to overcome their self-inflicted mistakes. Most of that -- on offense, at least -- was a credit to Daniels and his ability as a passer.
The Commanders needed a response after the 49ers added to their lead with a 33-yard field goal. Daniels provided them with exactly what they needed, leading his offense on an 11-play drive in which he completed five of his six passes, including a one-yard score to Stefon Diggs. He was even more efficient on the next drive, completing eight passes on the 10-play drive with a 23-yard pass to Antonio Williams on third-and-8. He completed a pass to Rachaad White later in the drive that resulted in a nine-yard touchdown.
Daniels finished the game with 300 yards and two scores and a completion rate of 72.5%. He's 64.7% so far this season and has yet to commit a turnover. He's 12th among quarterbacks in QBR and has seven total touchdowns. Although he is not perfect, he is playing well, and as he showed in the second half, that gives the Commanders a chance to beat anyone.
4. The defense gave the Commanders chances at a comeback.
But it wasn't just Daniels that gave the Commanders a chance. The defense came alive after spotting the 49ers 23 points, and it found answers to containing San Francisco's offensive weapons.
Most of San Francisco's yardage in the second half came from their field goal drive. After that, they had three consecutive three-and-outs. The Commanders found a way to put pressure on Purdy, sacking the quarterback two times for a loss of 15 yards. The defensive backs played tighter coverage in the secondary with players like Jeremy Reaves recording a critical pass breakup on third-and-11 working against George Kittle. Reaves was also in on the tackle that brought McCaffrey down short of the first down marker on third-and-8, giving the offense a final shot at winning the game.
Once again, the numbers tell the story. After moving up and down the field, Purdy completed just four more passes in the final 30 minutes. The 49ers had just 37 rushing yards, and the Commanders managed to put pressure on Purdy while working against one of the better offensive lines in the league. There are still issues with the defense being competitive for a full game, but the unit put together an admirable second half to keep Washington in the game.
5. Time to reflect and rest up.
The past month has not been great for the Commanders thanks to injuries and game-changing mistakes. The most frustrating part about it is that the division is still within reach thanks to the other three teams being only marginally better. Hindsight does not win games, but it is easy to look back and see an alternate reality where Washington is at least second, if not leading the NFC East.
That is part of the reason why the bye week could not come at a better time for the Commanders. While players like McLaurin are not likely to be back for at least a while, the rest will give Washington's other injured players a chance to come back and make more meaningful contributions. It's also a chance for the team to take a breath, fine-tune some of their issues and prepare for a stretch of games that could be much more winnable than the first six.
Although things are not ideal in the moment, that does not need to be the Commanders' future. There are 11 games left, and with the way the NFC East has gone so far, anything can happen.