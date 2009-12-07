Latest Loss Leaves Redskins Feeling Numb



Give the NFL's highest-scoring team and leader in total offense a chance and what happens? Yep. A 57-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Robert Meachem with 1:19 left.

That, of course, leaves the Redskins 79 seconds to field the kickoff and move into position to score. Three plays later, Campbell has thrown his only interception of the game and it is the Saints who try a long field goal (58 yards) to win.

It fails. The Redskins win the overtime coin toss. And turn the ball over. On a replay review.

Fullback Mike Sellers' short catch is ruled a fumble, recovered by the Saints at the Washington 37. The ball changes hands after New Orleans calls a time-out, the replay official finally rouses himself and decides to reverse the field crew and hand the ball to the Saints.

Shock. Aw (fill in expletive).

Garrett Hartley eventually kicks an 18-yard field goal and the Saints are 12-0. They clinch the NFC South division and maintain their edge on the Minnesota Vikings for overall home-field advantage in the conference playoffs.

"Strangest game I've ever been a part of," Campbell said.

A sentiment many could echo. Twice the Redskins led by 10 points. Twice. The third time would have been a charm.

Pick from any number of plays and make a case for that particular one as critical to the final outcome.

How about Kareem Moore's interception-turned fumble that Meachem took to the end zone for the touchdown that tied the score at 17-17 with 22 seconds left in the first half? What is it about the Redskins that does not love a halftime lead? Shades of the Eagles game.

Worse, though, was Suisham's kick. As he dressed slowly in the locker room, his complexion mirrored his gray sweater. Nearly ashen, he spoke quietly and tried to absorb all the blame.

"I wish there was something I could do," he said. "I owe an apology to my teammates, the fans, Mr. (Dan) Snyder," he said.

Coach Jim Zorn said the snap was a little high and that holder Hunter Smith "slammed it down," knocking Suisham's mechanics out of kilter.

Suisham disagreed.

"The operation was perfect," he said.

Yet the patient died.

It is the apparent destiny of this team do many things right and see them superseded by errors of greater magnitude. That alchemy converts apparent victories into stunning defeats, ecstasy into agony.

There is shock. And there is aw (fill in expletive).

The Redskins truly lose as a team. The offense, in its most dynamic performance in two seasons under Zorn, scored more points than ever and banged out 455 total yards. Yet seven red-zone penetrations culminated too often in made field goals (three) and the missed one against a defense missing three starters.

After that debilitating failed kick, the Redskins defense needed to get one more stop. It had forced punts on the Saints' first two possessions of the game and held on downs in another instance.

Not again. The Saints covered 80 yards in five plays, 53 on Brees' throw to Meachem, once considered a bust of a No. 1 pick. Again, the double-move route, which has been the bane of this secondary. Again, free safety LaRon Landry got caught, for the second time this day.

Offense, defense, special teams. Despite the many things they did well, they did not do enough and their mistakes outweighed the good.

"We had a chance to put it away," running back Rock Cartwright said. "Never seen anything in my life like this."

Wait until Monday. It won't look any different in the review of the tape.

There will be shock. And there will be aw (fill in expletive).