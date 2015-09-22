Linebacker Martrell Spaight Out For Season

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden announced on Tuesday that rookie linebacker Martrell Spaight (concussion) was placed on season-ending injured reserve.*
A concussion will sideline rookie linebacker Martrell Spaight for the rest of the season, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden announced on Tuesday.
Spaight, who has not practiced since playing in Washington's Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, has been placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.
"Well, we're disappointed but we mainly want to make sure he gets healthy," Gruden said. "He plays a very tough position – linebacker, obviously – and we want to make sure he is fully recovered."
Spaight, who saw a gradual onset of concussion-like symptoms, reported the injury to team trainers after the Dolphins game.
"With these things you just never know how long," Gruden said. "I think we're doing the right thing in that regard as far as letting him sit out this year. He'll be ready to go for offseason program."
That concept – taking as much time as needed and treating each concussion as its own separate injury – is the result of more awareness about the lingering effects, Gruden said.
"It is more strict," Gruden said when asked if the protocol for monitoring concussions has become stricter this season. "I think that everybody involved – trainers, doctors and the independent people – are aware of the importance of taking time with these injuries and making sure the players are fully recovered. That's what we're doing with Spaight."
Spaight's injury means the Redskins head into Thursday's game on the road against the New York Giants with three healthy inside linebackers: Keenan Robinson, Will Compton and rookie Terrance Plummer.
Starter Perry Riley Jr., meanwhile, missed his second straight practice on Tuesday with a calf injury. Because his status for the Giants game is up in the air, Gruden said it'll "be a grind" for Robinson, Compton and Plummer as both linebackers and contributors on special teams.
"I think they can do it and I think they can handle it," the second-year head coach said. "After that we'll have to make decisions on who can be our fourth inside backer. We might have to move somebody else in there, [LB] Trent Murphy or somebody else if some emergency happens. But I feel good about those three guys."
