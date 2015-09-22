Linebacker Martrell Spaight Out For Season

"It is more strict," Gruden said when asked if the protocol for monitoring concussions has become stricter this season. "I think that everybody involved – trainers, doctors and the independent people – are aware of the importance of taking time with these injuries and making sure the players are fully recovered. That's what we're doing with Spaight."

Spaight's injury means the Redskins head into Thursday's game on the road against the New York Giants with three healthy inside linebackers: Keenan Robinson, Will Compton and rookie Terrance Plummer.

Starter Perry Riley Jr., meanwhile, missed his second straight practice on Tuesday with a calf injury. Because his status for the Giants game is up in the air, Gruden said it'll "be a grind" for Robinson, Compton and Plummer as both linebackers and contributors on special teams.

"I think they can do it and I think they can handle it," the second-year head coach said. "After that we'll have to make decisions on who can be our fourth inside backer. We might have to move somebody else in there, [LB] Trent Murphy or somebody else if some emergency happens. But I feel good about those three guys."

