"We went through all of the free agency and of course you have everyone who is a free agent and we kept looking at the film and I have to tell you Brandon is a gifted receiver. The farther we went we said that is a guy we would like to try and get. It was a real serious thing for us when you start analyzing people you think could help your football team. In this case we had to make a trade. We felt there was real value for us and that he was going to fit-in in a terrific way for us. We obviously like his personality and we think he is the right kind of guy. I have checked on everything from coaches that coached him and he probably doesn't even know that I have gone that far. We think we got someone that is a hard worker, has a great personality, fits in with us, and is a gifted receiver. We are excited about having him here. We think he is going to add to our program."

On joining the Redskins:

"I am happy to be here. I want to start out by thanking Dan Snyder, Coach Gibbs and Vinny Cerrato for making this happen. We were talking for so long about making this happen with my agent and about not getting my hopes up and trying to stay on an eve keel. Finally it happened and I don't even know what to do with myself right now. I am just happy to be here and happy to help this team win."

On if he felt like he needed a change from San Francisco:

"I just feel like I am at the point in my career where I am ready to start winning games. I have dreams stemming from my childhood about playing in the playoffs and going to the Super Bowl. I feel that in talking with my agent that the 49ers are not in that stage, they are in the developmental stage. I did not start playing football to develop anybody. I have goals and dreams that I want to accomplish before my career is over."

On if he was nervous about where he might fit in with WR Santana Moss already here and the possibility of WR Antwaan Randle El joining the team as well:

"No, not at all, especially with Coach Saunders being the offensive coordinator. I think it will be a pretty good rendition of the greatest show on turf. I think we will do a pretty good job of trying to bring that back to life. I think we are going to do a good job. I talked to Santana the other day and Clinton Portis and they are just excited. I am bringing more character into the locker room. That is one thing that they said go in there and be yourself, be yourself and have fun' I feel that I play my best when I am smiling, when I am laughing, when I am joking around and when I am messing with the guys. I am excited."

On the reports that some of the veterans irritated by his personality: