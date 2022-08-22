Logan Thomas looks forward to full contact, building chemistry with Carson Wentz

Thomas did not participate in team drills, but he showed much of the same intensity he put on display before the injury. Players were in jerseys and helmets for the day, so there's was not much contact. Thomas did have a good amount of explosion during blocking drills, during which the players started the exercise already engaged with each other.

Being on the field was not just a sign of Thomas's physical progress; it also provided some mental encouragement.

"You could feel yourself getting closer and closer to the finish line, but it's just like every day starts feeling like a monotonous grind. So, to change it up and have something different was definitely a little boost."

So, Thomas can check off that box. The next goal is to be cleared for full contact in practice, although it is unclear as to when that will be. The trainers and weight staff are watching him closely and evaluating his progress every day. He would be surprised if it lasted much longer, he said, but he is putting his trust in the staff to make that call.

In the meantime, Thomas wants to start getting used to Carson Wentz’s throwing style, which is different and quicker than the other quarterbacks he's caught passes from in the past. They spent some time together during special teams drills. Chemistry takes time to build, but things are off to a good start.