Practice report | Logan Thomas takes next step in recovery

The Washington Commanders are technically done with training camp, but there are eight more days until the final roster decisions need to be made.

So, here are some of the observations from Monday's practice.

-- We'll start off with the big news of the week: Logan Thomas has been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list and was cleared to practice during individual drills. Thomas' day consisted of mostly bag drills, but his explosion is still there. There was a loud pop from the bags as he made contact during blocking drills. Thomas also met with the media after practice, and he admitted that he does not have a clear timetable on when he will be a full participant. That is the next step, though, and he believes that will come soon.