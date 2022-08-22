Practice report | Logan Thomas takes next step in recovery

The Washington Commanders are technically done with training camp, but there are eight more days until the final roster decisions need to be made.
So, here are some of the observations from Monday's practice.
-- We'll start off with the big news of the week: Logan Thomas has been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list and was cleared to practice during individual drills. Thomas' day consisted of mostly bag drills, but his explosion is still there. There was a loud pop from the bags as he made contact during blocking drills. Thomas also met with the media after practice, and he admitted that he does not have a clear timetable on when he will be a full participant. That is the next step, though, and he believes that will come soon.
-- Thomas was not the only injured player to make a return to practice today. It was a welcome sight to see Andrew Norwell, Charles Leno, Wes Schweitzer andJ.D. McKissic back on the field in some capacity. None of them participated in team drills, but they were working with the rest of their positions during individual drills. That is likely because of the "ramp up" phase of their recovery that Ron Rivera likes to employ with players. None of those players are likely to see action against the Baltimore Ravens, but it is progress with less than three weeks left until the season opener.
-- Cole Turner and John Bates were also on the field working off to the side from the rest of the tight ends during individual drills, which is consistent with their workload from the previous week. Rivera said last week that he would like to get Turner some preseason reps, but no decision has been made on if that will happen.
-- Chris Paul continues to show steady improvements on a week-to-week basis. He was lined up at right guard during team drills with the second group, and he displayed impressive awareness in traffic and sealed off his defenders. He also showed nice awareness by passing off a stunt during a pass play. Paul may need to play at some point this season, so it is encouraging to see his progress.
-- Seven-on-seven drills started rough for Carson Wentz with an interception by William Jackson III on the first play, but the quarterback calmed down and made some accurate throws. The highlight was a dart delivered to Curtis Samuel between two defenders in the middle of the field.
-- Speaking of putting passes exactly where they need to be, Wentz did that again during and 11-on-11 period on a shot to Jahan Dotson. The rookie beat Jackson near the right sideline, and Wentz unloaded a 40-yard pass that landed in Dotson's hands near the 10-yard line.
-- Jamin Davis was more comfortable during Washington's preseason game against the Chiefs, which has been the trend for most of camp. He's been operating more effectively in coverage, and that resulted in an impressive pass breakup while working against Antonio Gibson. Wentz's pass was a little low, but it was still possible for Gibson to make the catch. Davis dove to swat the ball away, which got some praise from his defensive teammates.
-- Darrick Forrest spoke with the media today, and he said he has seen strides in his understanding of the game in the past year. Forrest did not play much in 2021 because of a knee injury, but he was taking mental reps during his recovery. Those have paid off, too, as he has been one of the more impressive defensive backs during camp.
-- After practice, Rivera said it was too early to make any personnel decisions on who will play against the Ravens in the final preseason game. If last year is any indication, most of the starters and key contributors will not play much, giving the players who are still fighting for a spot one last chance to get on the 53-man roster. However, we do know that Thomas will not receive any preseason snaps this weekend. For him, the priority will be to continue his recovery and build a relationship with Wentz over the next three weeks.