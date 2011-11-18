Lou's View: A Subdued 'Dallas Week'





Something is missing – there is not the same buzz about "Dallas Week" there usually is around Washington when the Redskins play the Cowboys.

Maybe it's because fans know that this season has gone from a rescue mission to a recovery one. Maybe it's because they have no real confidence in the quarterback position. Or maybe they have possibly lost faith in the head coach.

Whatever it is, it's just not the same "Dallas Week" feeling as the Redskins get set to host the Cowboys this Sunday at FedExField.

That being said, I think the less hype about this "rivalry" game, the better. I wasn't a fan of all the "hit Tony Romo in the ribs" talk the first time the Redskins played Dallas. I wasn't a fan of Rex Grossman saying the Redskins would win the NFC East earlier this year, either.

What I do like is some of the things I heard this week in the locker room. No trash talk, just simple words like, "This game could turn around our season."

Not in the standings, because truthfully the playoffs at this point are a long-shot, but from a mental and emotional standpoint a victory would be a huge boost for the Redskins.

Strange things always seem to happen when these two teams get together.

Mark Brunell to Santana Moss twice late in Dallas. Troy Vincent's block of Mike Vanderjagt's field goal and Sean Taylor's dramatic return. Nick Novak's kick as time expires at FedExField.

You get the feeling that something odd is bound to happen this weekend – hopefully in the home team's favor.

These Redskins are professionals and although fans lament about possibly going 3-13, I hope they don't. Sunday's game can change their fortunes, at least for one day.