Lou's View: Can Beck Hold On?





When the schedule came out last April, the four-game stretch of Carolina, Buffalo, San Francisco and Miami was deemed to be the easier part of the schedule.

Well, the Redskins are 0-3 so far and face a 1-7 Dolphins team Sunday that is just as desperate as they are.

The offensive woes for the Redskins are really glaring. As I predicted at the beginning of the season, there would be more than one quarterback change. We are on the verge of number two. With John Beck as the starter, the offense has managed to score just 31 points in three games.

In his San Francisco post-game press conference, Beck clearly understood that if this lack of productivity continues, he would be holding the clipboard once again. That change in job responsibility could come as soon as Sunday if the offense struggles against the Fish.

The scouting report on the Redskins has been simple and successful for their opponents. Stop the run and make their quarterback beat you – which they haven't been able to do in over a month!

A strong run game would certainly help. The Redskins are averaging a little more than 56 yards rushing in their last three games. Ouch!

It is very odd to see a Mike Shanahan-coached team struggle to run the ball so much. I know Tim Hightower is a big loss, but I am rather perplexed on what has happened to Ryan Torain. From my understanding, he is not hurt. He had 135 yards rushing in his first action again St. Louis and then in the following four games he had 22, -5, 14 and two yards respectively. And those two yards came on just one carry.

Hopefully new acquisition Tashard Choice will bring some life to this facet of the offense. During one of the open locker room sessions last week, he certainly sounded like a man on a mission with something to prove.

The defense has been saying all the right things, but they have to be frustrated to see the offense score just 11 points in two games! They have been on the field way too long and they are getting worn down. When you hold the sixth-ranked offense in the league to just 19 points, one touchdown and five field goals, you really are relying on your offense to score at least as many points!

Even Shanahan said after the 49ers game that collectively this team is still not there yet. Well, we are exactly halfway through the schedule and collectively this group is 3-5.

I predicted 8-8 when the season began. With the Cowboys, Jets, Patriots, Giants and Eagles still left to play, I'm wondering if they will even equal their win total of six from last season. Your thoughts?