News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Louis Riddick's Scouting Report: Rams

Aug 26, 2004 at 03:05 PM

Redskins scout Louis Riddick will contribute an occasional column for Redskins.com this season.

They're known as the "dog days" of training camp. It's something that's well known in the football world, from Pop Warner all the way to the professional level.

They're best described as those days when the practices seem like they'll never end, when your legs seem dead tired. You're sore, you miss being at home, and you have a short temper.

Like all NFL teams, this is the point where we are at right now at Redskins Park as we prepare for our final two preseason games before the real battles begin in September.

This Friday, we're in St. Louis for a game against the Rams. On Friday, Sept. 3, we play Michael Vick and the Falcons at FedExField.

In the main, this has been a very physical and mentally taxing training camp for the Redskins players. There has been a lot of emphasis by head coach Joe Gibbs and his staff on the fundamentals of the game: blocking, tackling, hitting and running.

It looks to me as though the players have responded well and have taken it upon themselves to do things the way the coaches have taught them.

Of course, there have been some very pleasant surprises along the way: players who were unknown commodities in the spring have come on and made big plays, catching the attention of the coaching staff.

Along with that, the big name free agents who were signed in the offseason have all performed just as we thought they would at this point, and the draft picks all look very good as well.

Against St. Louis, we will have a chance to see how our revamped secondary does against one of the best throwing teams in the NFL.

Torry Holt is as good as it gets when it comes to wide receivers in this league. He runs very good routes, has awesome hands and concentration, and is a veteran of the system that Mike Martz uses.

In addition, 11-year veteran Isaac Bruce has been a tremendous player for the Rams his entire career and still has the speed and athleticism to be a 1,000-yard receiver.

When you combine these two All-Pros with second-year players Kevin Curtis and Shaun McDonald, as well as last year's surprise Dane Looker, our corners and safeties will have all they can handle when we visit the Edward Jones Domes to take on "The Greatest Show on Turf."

Louis Riddick is in his fourth season as a pro scout with the Redskins. Riddick played safety in the NFL for seven seasons. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 1991 after an outstanding college career at the University of Pittsburgh and went on to play for Atlanta, Cleveland and Oakland in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising