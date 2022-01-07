Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Charles Leno Jr. has been one of the Washington Football Team's best offensive linemen all season, and now he's being rewarded for it.

Leno, who has Pro Football Focus’ fifth-highest pass-blocking grade among all offensive linemen with at least 100 snaps, signed a multi-year extension with Washington Friday morning. The signing is the latest move by Washington that shores up its front for years to come.

There were several things Leno could have done as the season draws to a close, namely wait to hit the open market and field other offers before making a decision. Leno chose to stick with the Burgundy & Gold, though, because he has faith in the message head coach Ron Rivera has been preaching and the team's direction.

"The roster we have, it's a very good roster," Leno said. "Not only with talent we have, just the fight that the team shows. Those are…characteristics that you want in a team. I believe in that."

That belief starts with Rivera, who has been delivering a message of having the right attitude, preparation and effort that Leno has bought into since his first visit to the facility in May.