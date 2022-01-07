Washington signs Charles Leno to extension

The effect Leno has had on Washington's offensive line has been apparent since the season began. Pro Football Focus has given him the third-highest pass-blocking grade (86.5) among tackles. He's been an integral piece of an offensive line that has routinely been one of the best groups in pass-block win rate and run-block win rate, according to ESPN.

"He's progressed very well within our scheme. He's a guy that works at it," Rivera said. "You can see with the way he practices, the way he works with his teammates ... He's done a very, very good job."

Aside from his performance on the field, Leno has acted as a mentor for his younger teammates, and he's always eager to share his knowledge to players like Sam Cosmi and Saahdiq Charles.

"I'm always vocal and I'm always telling guys and communicating with them after or before the play on what I see," Leno said. "I think that helps the O-Line be very successful."

Leno has also embraced an active role in the community, bringing his "Leno Claus" initiative, a 25-day giveback that saw him partner with nonprofits, purchase groceries and rent for a single mother and provide $1,500 towards the mortgage of a woman who recently lost her husband to cancer.

For his efforts, Leno was named the NFLPA's Week 17 Community MVP.

"Being chosen back-to-back years as an NFLPA Community MVP means the world to me," Leno said. "Through Beyond the Entertainer, an organization that my wife and I created, we strive to show that there is more to the entertainer -- and in my case, the athlete -- than what meets the eye."

Leno has made it clear how much he loves being in the DMV, and now he'll be staying for a bit longer.