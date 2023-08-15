Luke Combs confirms 25 new U.S. stadium shows with 2024 "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old TOUR" 

August 15, 2023—Reigning 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will perform 25 U.S. stadium shows next year with his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour." Newly confirmed stops include two nights at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium, Santa Clara's Levi's® Stadium, Houston's NRG Stadium and Phoenix's State Farm Stadium among many others. See below for complete itinerary. Special guests for the Friday night shows include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue, while the Saturday shows will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

Of the tour, Combs shares:

"We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows.

With Country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country. I'm super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour!"

Tickets for the "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour" will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 23 at 4:00PM local time with general on-sale following Friday, August 25 at 10:00AM local time. Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers, will once again have early access to tickets through fan pre-sale starting Wednesday, August 23 at 10:00AM local time. The Bootleggers will also have an exclusive opportunity to purchase 2-day tickets starting Tuesday, August 22 at 2:00PM local time. Citi is the official credit card of the "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour." As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting Thursday, August 24 from 10:00AM through 10:00PM local time via Citi Entertainment. Complete details can be found at www.citientertainment.com.

T-Mobile also returns as the official wireless partner of the tour, giving T-Mobile customers exclusive access to preferred tickets at every U.S. tour stop—even sold-out shows. Customers can get their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first-day prices, just another way the Un-carrier thanks its customers simply for being customers. For more information, visit t-mobile.com/music.

The 2024 dates follow Combs' massive World Tour, which runs through this fall including upcoming sold-out shows in Australia and Europe. With 44 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the tour is the largest ever for a country artist and has broken records across the globe.

The performances add to yet another triumphant year for Combs, whose new version of Tracy Chapman's Grammy-winning song, "Fast Car," has spent five consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. This is Combs'16th consecutive #1 single at country radio, yet another historic feat. The song was also recently certified 2x Platinum, has garnered over 435 million global streams, is currently #1 on the Hot AC chart and #2 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart. With these achievements, "Fast Car" is the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both the Hot AC and Country Airplay charts.

Additionally, Combs recently earned 22 new RIAA certifications including for his albums This One's For You (6x Platinum), What You See Is What You Get (4x Platinum), Growin' Up (Platinum) and Gettin' Old (Gold), as well as for his songs "Hurricane" (9x Platinum), "When It Rains It Pours" (9x Platinum), "She Got The Best Of Me" (7x Platinum), "Beer Never Broke My Heart" (6x Platinum), "One Number Away" (5x Platinum), "The Kind of Love We Make" (3x Platinum), "Fast Car" (2x Platinum), "Doin' This" (2x Platinum), "Houston, We Got A Problem" (2x Platinum), "Going, Going, Gone" (Platinum), "Love You Anyway" (Platinum), "Moon Over Mexico" (Platinum), "Brand New Man" (Platinum), "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" (Gold), "5 Leaf Clover" (Gold), "Dear Today" (Gold), "Honky Tonk Highway" (Gold) and "This One's For You" (Gold).

Combs is currently celebrating the release of his new album, Gettin' Old—a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, Growin' Up—which was released earlier this spring via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (stream/purchase here). Receiving critical acclaim, The New York Times praises, "…grounded in country, complete with fiddle fills, but it's also pointed toward a wide pop audience" while Billboard proclaims, "his electrifying-yet-earthy voice soundtracking this time in his life as a husband, father and entertainer at the top of his game" and American Songwriter declares, "He's a rock star at this point." Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin' Old is Combs' fourth full-length album following Growin' Up, 2019's What You See is What You Get and This One's For You.