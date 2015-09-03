News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Mack Brown Caps Preseason With Touchdown

Sep 03, 2015 at 04:29 PM
mack_brown_jags_615_255.jpg

Getting a good look Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Redskins running back Mack Brown ran 13 times for 48 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Mack Brown was admittedly nervous all week up to his first carry Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

How did he remain calm at such an important junction of his career?

By listening to some of his former college teammates, as the undrafted free agent out of Florida has had three familiar faces with his since signing with the team just days before training camp opened up in July.

"A couple of my teammates in college like Matt [Jones], Jordan Reed, and Quinton Dunbar always just tell me to play and act like you're having fun, and that's what I did this game was just have fun," Brown told Redskins.com. "You only get this chance once in a lifetime, so I'm just thankful."

The sixth and last running back to go through drills during training camp and preseason, Brown's action had been limited over the last few weeks.

But Thursday was his most extensive work to date as a member of the Redskins.

Brown was one of three running backs used against the Jaguars, finishing the night with 13 carries for a team-high 48 yards and a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Originally called just short of the goal line on his touchdown run, the Redskins challenged the ruling on the field and the placement of the ball outside of the end zone was reversed.

It came just one play after losing two yards on a 1st-and-goal from the one-yard line.

"When I saw the goal line, I knew I couldn't get denied twice on one drive," he said. "So when I saw a little day light and got hit at the one, I knew I had to keep pushing. So I pushed through to the end zone."

The next few days will be tense for Brown, as he's challenging for a roster spot alongside other guys like Trey Williams and Chris Thompson.

While he's not sure how the next few days will end, and whether or not he'll be on the team after Sunday, Brown was satisfied to get an opportunity to show he can compete at the NFL level.

"This is like my first game where I got really warmed up," he said. "I know patience is the key, so when I got my chance tonight to play I just made the most out of it. I'm just thankful for my opportunity."

