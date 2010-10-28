News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Mark Moseley

Oct 28, 2010 at 09:36 AM

## #3 Mark Moseley Kicker 1974-86
Started his NFL career with Philadelphia, drafted by the Eagles in 1970… Signed with the Redskins as a free agent in 1974… While with the team, was nicknamed "The Mose" and "Giant Killer"… 1970's special teams unit was called "The Wild Bunch…" Friends still call Moseley "The Mose"… Ranks number one on the Redskins' all-time scoring list (1,207 points)… Made two Pro Bowl appearances while he was a Redskin.

Considers winning Super Bowl XVII against the Dolphins to be his most memorable football moment… Another memorable football accomplishment was setting the record for consecutive field goals during a snowy win over the Giants on the way to Super Bowl XVII… Believes the Redskins instilled a sense of family and loyalty which still is prevalent today.

Pre-game ritual while with the team involved driving to every home game at RFK with Joe Theismann and Dave Butz.

After leaving the Redskins, he opened up his own business – Mark Moseley's Travel, a Virginia-based travel agency… Owned his own restaurant – "Moseley's Burgers" in Herndon, VA, known for black angus burgers and Redskins memorabilia.

moseley_mark.jpg


> Back to 70 Greatest Redskins

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising