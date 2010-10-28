Started his NFL career with Philadelphia, drafted by the Eagles in 1970… Signed with the Redskins as a free agent in 1974… While with the team, was nicknamed "The Mose" and "Giant Killer"… 1970's special teams unit was called "The Wild Bunch…" Friends still call Moseley "The Mose"… Ranks number one on the Redskins' all-time scoring list (1,207 points)… Made two Pro Bowl appearances while he was a Redskin. Considers winning Super Bowl XVII against the Dolphins to be his most memorable football moment… Another memorable football accomplishment was setting the record for consecutive field goals during a snowy win over the Giants on the way to Super Bowl XVII… Believes the Redskins instilled a sense of family and loyalty which still is prevalent today. Pre-game ritual while with the team involved driving to every home game at RFK with Joe Theismann and Dave Butz. After leaving the Redskins, he opened up his own business – Mark Moseley's Travel, a Virginia-based travel agency… Owned his own restaurant – "Moseley's Burgers" in Herndon, VA, known for black angus burgers and Redskins memorabilia.