News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Marshall Grows Into Middle Linebacker Role

Aug 30, 2005 at 04:16 PM

A month ago, the consensus was that middle linebacker would be among the key position battles to watch during training camp.

Heading into the final preseason game, the Redskins appear to have settled on Lemar Marshall as the primary middle linebacker. While assistant head coach-defense Gregg Williams will shift Marcus Washington and Warrick Holdman into the middle on occasion, Marshall appears to have a hold on the position.

"I never really looked at it as a competition with other players," said Marshall, who conducts himself with a quiet intensity. "I looked at it as a competition with myself. Being a starter last year and knowing the ins and outs of this defense, I just figured that all I have to do is apply myself."

With the release of Mike Barrow in late July, Marshall was designated the starting middle linebacker in training camp.

In his first game in the middle, the Aug. 13 preseason contest at Carolina, Marshall said he was a little too wound up. The result? The Panthers scored a touchdown on their first possession.

Since then, Marshall has been part of a first-team defense that has yielded just three points in the last two preseason games.

"After the first preseason game, I just had to take a deep breath and relax," he said. "In the second preseason game, I felt more comfortable. Then last Friday against Pittsburgh, I felt more comfortable. I'm just focusing on doing what the coaches tell me to do and putting it on my shoulders to go out there and execute.

"If you do that, then everybody else will just jell together."

In Williams' scheme, the middle linebacker is regarded as the quarterback of the defense. That means it'll be Marshall's responsibility to make sure everybody on the defensive front seven is on the same page with the play call.

"You know your job and your responsibilities, but you never want to see someone who says, 'What do I do?' at the line of scrimmage," Marshall said. "It's your responsibility to get everyone on the same page. You want everyone to be out there performing to the best of their abilities."

Marshall, a 6-2, 232-pounder out of Michigan State, came into his own last season. He bounced around several NFL teams from 1999-2001 before landing in Washington as a reserve in 2002.

Marshall was forced into the lineup last season as a replacement for ailing linebacker LaVar Arrington. In 14 starts, he logged 82 tackles (52 solo), with 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

This year, Marshall is replacing Antonio Pierce at middle linebacker. Pierce left the Redskins via free agency, signing with the New York Giants.

Williams has become a fan of Marshall in a short time.

"Lemar has the quickest strengths and learning curve to know exactly how we want things done," Williams said. "We want those linebackers that can play more than one position. We're trying to be as flexible as possible and get the right guys in the right spots to cause confusion to the opponent's offense."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising