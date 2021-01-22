5 Things To Know About Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew

3. Mayhew has been a general manager before.

Mayhew quickly rose through the ranks with the Detroit Lions. He began as the senior director of football administration/staff counsel (2001-02), became a senior vice president in 2003 and then was promoted to senior vice president and assistant general manager in 2004. After four seasons in that role, he achieved his post-playing career goal of being a general manager in 2008.

His task was far from easy -- he took over after Detroit's winless season -- but by 2011 he turned the Lions into a playoff team with a 10-6 record. Three years later, they were back in the postseason at 11-5.

The biggest reason for the franchise's resurgence was quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Stafford quickly became one of the most prolific passers of the past decade and has maintained that success, becoming the fastest player to throw for 20,000; 30,000; 40,000 and 45,000 passing yards in his career.

In addition to Stafford, Mayhew also hit on a pair of top 5 picks in defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (2011) and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (2013). Suh has been one of the best at his position since being drafted, making the Pro Bowl five times and being named first-team All-Pro on three occasions.