Martrell Spaight Feels Dramatic Growth In Game

"I just watched a lot of movies," Spaight told Redskins.com. "I stayed in the hotel room and just watched movies and tried to ease my mind as much as possible. I know I gave it my all so at the end of the day I know I gave it my all and there was nothing more I could have done, so that helped me ease my mind."

Spaight never got the call to come to Redskins Park to hand in his playbook. Instead, he made the roster as a fifth-round pick.

"It was definitely a great feeling finding out that news," he said. "Just happy to be on the squad and now the main focus is preparing for the Miami Dolphins."

Listed as one of the team's second-team inside linebackers, Spaight may see some action on defense this season.

But expect him to make an impact on special teams in his first season in Washington.

"That's a big thing; big emphasis for me is on special teams," Spaight said. "I know that's going to be my key point right here. Trying to do what I can to help the team out. So I just got to execute my job on special teams and try to make plays."

Spaight could even fill in for the role Adam Hayward played last season. A special teams captain and committed member of the unit, Hayward recorded 13 special teams tackles before suffering a season-ending injury against the San Francisco 49ers.

Out once again this season, Spaight said it "was definitely tough" to see his veteran teammate Hayward go down, but knows it is now his time to prove his worth.