Martrell Spaight Ready For First Career NFL Start If Will Compton Can't Go

Of course, Compton's injury plays a huge factor into whether Spaight will receive his first NFL start Monday night when Washington hosts Carolina. Compton, who has not practiced this week due to his knee injury, is doubt. His biggest contribution to beating Carolina will likely be preparing Spaight.

"I'm very confident," Compton said of Spaight's abilities. "Spaight is a hell of a player. He's got great ability. With everybody, anybody on the team, it's about carrying your preparation over into gameday. Spaight is somebody who prepares his ass off. That's something I respect about him a lot. He's always asking questions, whether it's to myself, late texts at night, anything like that. He's always very adamant and humble in his approach to preparing for a game."

Compton also talked about Spaight playing calm and focused, something that he believes Spaight can do. But for those who have seen Spaight's excitement level on gamedays – his speeches for the linebackers are always given at peak decibel levels – it's hard to imagine how he's ever relaxed.

"I think that's going to be the biggest key," Spaight said. "I got to make sure I go out there with the passion that I have and not only that, but I have to make sure that I stay balanced and make sure the team stays balanced."

This week Compton and Spaight have been talked about almost exclusively as a pair. If Compton were to miss Monday's game, it would be his first game out since his rookie season in 2013. The Redskins know Compton's presence as the defensive leader would be missed, but the team has faith that Spaight can step in and do the job.