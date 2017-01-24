Matt Cavanaugh Brings Even Keel And Continuity To Offensive Coordinator Position

Cavanaugh was a quarterback himself, starting 19 games over the course of 13 seasons in the NFL. As he's brought his experience into his coaching role the last two years with the Redskins, he believes that having a player's perspective of the position will assist him better as he takes over the entirety of the offensive game plan.

But Cavanaugh also believes that being an effective leader will also rely on maintaining an even-keel, knowing when to express pleasure or dismay with certain players' decisions and effectively conveying that in measured ways.

"[Experience] does help, and I'm certainly not saying that someone who hasn't played the position can't coach it, because that's been proven wrong , too," Cavanaugh said. "I think more than anything you have to think like the quarterback.

"My motto's always been, when you come off the sideline, I'll be sitting at the end of the bench waiting for you, and you won't know if we just scored a touchdown or you threw an interception. We're going to talk through that series and we're going to get ready for the next one."

Which is to say, Cavanaugh is not "naturally real loud" and his style will not be one of intimidation. Gruden will set the agenda for the offense and Cavanaugh will help put together the game plans and assist with play-calling.

"I think that I can talk things through without getting too animated," Cavanaugh said. "I don't need to yell and scream. If I've got to correct something, I'll get it corrected without being too demonstrative. But I want to be level headed, I want them to know that no matter what happens, we're going to be on a steady course and get things fixed and we won't get too excited when things are going great. We've got another series to go."

For his offseason work, Cavanaugh plans to analyze the deficiencies in the red zone that paralyzed an otherwise prolific offense. Washington ranked 30th in the league in that category, scoring just 45 percent of the time, a step back from last year when they ranked 11th and scored 58 percent of the time.