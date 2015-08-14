News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Matt Jones Showcases Toughness Against Browns

Aug 14, 2015 at 03:57 AM
matt_jones_carry_rowns_615_255.jpg

In his first game action with the Redskins, rookie running back Matt Jones tallied 49 total yards, flashing his strength and physicality in the process.

Matt Jones' first carry of the preseason did not go as planned, but once the rookie running back got into a groove he showed flashes of the player that make the coaching staff eager to implement him into the offense more during the regular season.

AP Photo Gallery: Redskins-Browns (2015)

Check out the top images from the Associated Press of the Washington Redskins' 2015 preseason Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns Aug. 13, 2015, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III stretches before an NFL preseason football game between the Redskins and the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
1 / 21

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III stretches before an NFL preseason football game between the Redskins and the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, left, and Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine talk before an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
2 / 21

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, left, and Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine talk before an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III throws against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
3 / 21

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III throws against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

2015 AP
Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) hands the ball off to running back Alfred Morris during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
4 / 21

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) hands the ball off to running back Alfred Morris during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

2015 AP
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Craig Robertson (53) during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
5 / 21

Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) is tackled by Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Craig Robertson (53) during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

2015 AP
Washington Redskins wide receiver Andre Roberts (12) catches a pass in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Johnson Bademosi (24) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
6 / 21

Washington Redskins wide receiver Andre Roberts (12) catches a pass in front of Cleveland Browns cornerback Johnson Bademosi (24) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

2015 AP
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrates after scrambling in for a 4-yard touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
7 / 21

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrates after scrambling in for a 4-yard touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

2015 AP
Washington Redskins' Kai Forbath (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
8 / 21

Washington Redskins' Kai Forbath (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

2015 AP
No Title
9 / 21
No Title
10 / 21
No Title
11 / 21
No Title
12 / 21
No Title
13 / 21
No Title
14 / 21
No Title
15 / 21
No Title
16 / 21
No Title
17 / 21
No Title
18 / 21
Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) breaks a tackle from Cleveland Browns cornerback Charles Gaines (43) during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
19 / 21

Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) breaks a tackle from Cleveland Browns cornerback Charles Gaines (43) during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

2015 AP
Washington Redskins running back Trey Williams (30) runs past Cleveland Browns linebacker Mike Reilly for a 1-yard touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
20 / 21

Washington Redskins running back Trey Williams (30) runs past Cleveland Browns linebacker Mike Reilly for a 1-yard touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

2015 AP
Washington Redskins wide receiver Rashad Ross (19) can't catch a pass under pressure form Cleveland Browns cornerback Kendall James (37) during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
21 / 21

Washington Redskins wide receiver Rashad Ross (19) can't catch a pass under pressure form Cleveland Browns cornerback Kendall James (37) during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Jones, a third-round pick out of Florida, registered a one-yard loss on his first touch of the game.

The next play, though, he made up for it with an 11-yard reception from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

"I mean, it felt good," Jones said of getting his first NFL action. "After I made a play, I just got confident after that. Just the feel of the game. Once I got the feel of the game, it was like, 'Now it's back to football.'"

In total, Jones tallied 38 rushing yards on five carries along with those 11 receiving yards on his only target.

While the 6-foot-2, 231 pounder is better known for his short-yardage ability and power, he showed burst on his longest carry of the game, a 23-yard rush in the second quarter.

"I feel like I'm getting better," Jones said. "They definitely had me prepared going against someone different."

Jones said one of the biggest assets he had in easing his nerves through his first few plays was Cousins, who has manned the huddle in 14 regular season games for the Redskins over three seasons.

"He's a character quarterback," Jones said. "When he's in the huddle, he says things that make me want to go the next play like, 'Come on guys, we got to get a first down. Come on Matt, they want to see you run the ball.' Stuff like that. He's a great leader."

Head coach Jay Gruden liked what he saw out of Jones, who is expected to be the Redskins' second back being longtime starter Alfred Morris, but he, along with some of his teammates, still have a few things to work on.

"I like Matt. Matt ran hard, and you can see his physicality," Gruden said. "Sometimes those guys are playing special teams and they have to run back to play on offense. They get gassed and we need to work on a couple of guys' stamina."

