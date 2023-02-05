News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

McLaurin enjoying first Pro Bowl experience, hungry for more playoff experience

Feb 05, 2023 at 01:47 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

02042023 NFC Practice EF028
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

It may have taken four seasons, but Terry McLaurin is finally in the Pro Bowl. Something is gnawing at him, though.

After putting up a career-high 1,191 yards on 77 receptions, McLaurin is surrounded by the league's best players in Las Vegas. That includes the six players from the San Francisco 49ers, who just wrapped up their season after falling short in the NFC Championship.

The 49ers may have suffered a convincing defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, but they took down the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys to get there. What's more, they were four quarters away from reaching the Super Bowl.

McLaurin is hungry to have some of that playoff success, too.

"This experience is great and it's cool, but I think we all...want to be playing in the Super Bowl," McLaurin told London Fletcher on "The Player's Club" podcast. "That's definitely at the forefront of your mind."

That is not to say that McLaurin is having a bad time in Las Vegas. McLaurin called it "an unbelievable experience" to be surrounded by the most talented players from the 2022 season, and he considers it a blessing to share that with his family, his girlfriend and his four teammates who also made the trip.

"That's a great accomplishment for us," McLaurin told Julie Donaldson at Saturday's practice. "The guys that we have here are really big parts of our team. We're all leaders. I think it's a great representation of the Commanders and who we are."

The format for the Pro Bowl is obviously different from what players like Jonathan Allen and Tress Way, both of whom have earned a Pro Bowl selection in previous seasons, are used to, but McLaurin has still been able to satisfy his competitive itch this week. He and the rest of the Pro Bowlers opened the skills competition up with a water balloon toss, and in typical fashion, McLaurin made the catch of the night by scooping up his water balloon inches before it hit the ground.

Related Links

PHOTOS | NFC Pro Bowl Practice 

The Washington Commanders' Pro Bowlers were at Allegiant Stadium with the rest of the NFC team for practice. Check out the best photos from Saturday.

DSC08720
1 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200720
2 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200699
3 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200684
4 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200639
5 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08799
6 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08775
7 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08700
8 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08784-2
9 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08713
10 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08626
11 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08743
12 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC08683
13 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200747
14 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200811
15 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200878
16 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200823
17 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200790
18 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200772
19 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200893
20 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200826
21 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200995
22 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200839
23 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200951
24 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF200882
25 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF303604
26 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF303661
27 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF303649
28 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF303670
29 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF303628
30 / 30
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

McLaurin also competed in the dodgeball competition, and while it took a minute to get mentally prepared for it -- he was not originally supposed to participate and had not played dodgeball in years -- but he eventually showed off some of his athletic skills.

"At the end of the day, that was fun," McLaurin said. "Since they've been doing that event, I've caught it on TV in the past and I was like, 'That would be cool to do that.' It was impromptu, but it was fun to be able to do that."

McLaurin admitted he was a little aggressive during the game.

"I'm competitive," McLaurin said with a smile. "I don't care what we're doing."

McLaurin would certainly like to be back for next year's Pro Bowl. It is a reward for all the work he put in throughout the season to be considered one of the best in his position. That does not supersede his desire to be in the playoffs competing for a chance to win a Super Bowl.

PHOTOS | Pro Bowl Skills Competition

The Washington Commanders' Pro Bowl players kicked off the Pro Bowl skill competitions in Las Vegas with water balloon tosses, dodgeball and more. Take a look back at all the action from Thursday. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

EF302667
1 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC05469
2 / 33
DSC05496
3 / 33
DSC05515
4 / 33
DSC05557
5 / 33
DSC05620
6 / 33
DSC05632
7 / 33
DSC05869
8 / 33
DSC05880
9 / 33
DSC05882
10 / 33
DSC05884
11 / 33
DSC05932
12 / 33
DSC05978
13 / 33
DSC05986
14 / 33
DSC05993
15 / 33
DSC06007
16 / 33
DSC06156
17 / 33
DSC06173
18 / 33
DSC06187
19 / 33
DSC06193
20 / 33
DSC06249
21 / 33
DSC06359
22 / 33
DSC06421
23 / 33
DSC06502
24 / 33
DSC06535
25 / 33
DSC06641
26 / 33
DSC06655
27 / 33
DSC06846
28 / 33
DSC06928
29 / 33
DSC06959
30 / 33
DSC06969
31 / 33
EF302782
32 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF302877
33 / 33
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Washington, which finished the 2022 season with an 8-8-1 record, was just a couple of wins away from being one of the 14 teams to make the postseason after jumping out to a 7-5 record. Things began to fall apart after Week 12, and by the end of Week 17, the Commanders were eliminated from contention.

The Commanders did improve on their 7-10 record from 2021, but it was a hard pill for McLaurin and his teammates to swallow. McLaurin is still in the phase of resting his body, but once he gets back from Las Vegas, it will be back to work to prepare for the 2023 season.

And hopefully, that will lead to more postseason games in McLaurin's future.

"After my four seasons, I've been through a few offseasons now, so I kind of know what my routine and regiment looks like," McLaurin said. "There will come a time where I'm really getting back into the swing of things. I'm ready for the offseason workouts."

Related Content

news

Reaves' Pro Bowl experience 'everything I thought it would be'

Reaves achieved a goal he set for himself by making the Pro Bowl, and the special teamer is soaking in every moment.

news

Wharton pleased with players' willingness to learn at Senior Bowl

Wharton's players have been asking him plenty of questions this week, and he loves the curiosity and dedication to correcting mistakes.

news

Terry McLaurin makes clutch grab to kick off Pro Bowl games

McLaurin made the catch of the night during the water balloon toss.

news

Wake Up Washington | Let the games begin

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

news

Shrine Bowl notebook | Taking a look at the linebackers

Whether the Washington Commanders decide to re-sign a few of their own or bring in some new players during free agency, the team will need to address its depth at linebacker. Here's a breakdown of what some of the players at the Shrine Bowl had to say about their experiences.

news

Kerrigan relishes opportunity to teach defensive line at Senior Bowl

Ryan Kerrigan's draft journey began in Mobile, Alabama. Now he is directing young defensive linemen at the Senior Bowl looking to make their mark on the NFL

news

Looking back on Year One as the Commanders

The last 12 months have been filled with so many milestones and unforgettable experiences with Washington fans.

news

Here's everything Washington's players will be doing during Pro Bowl week

The NFL's best players are getting ready to participate in the new format of the Pro Bowl, and the five Washington Commanders players in attendance are going to be busy. Here's a full breakdown of all the events the Washington's players will participate in this week.

news

Hall of Fame general manager Bobby Beathard passes away at 86

Beathard won two Super Bowls with Washington and laid the foundation for the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy during the 1991 season.

news

Shrine Bowl notebook | Explaining the importance of mastering pass protection

Atonio Mafi and Jerome Carvin explain how they have improved in pass protection during their careers.

news

Commanders set to interview Anthony Lynn for offensive coordinator

Lynn, who has been an NFL coach since his time with the Denver Broncos in 2000, is in his first season with the 49ers after serving as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator in 2021. Lynn has coached for six other teams in his career, including three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers as their head coach.

Advertising