McLaurin enjoying first Pro Bowl experience, hungry for more playoff experience

McLaurin also competed in the dodgeball competition, and while it took a minute to get mentally prepared for it -- he was not originally supposed to participate and had not played dodgeball in years -- but he eventually showed off some of his athletic skills.

"At the end of the day, that was fun," McLaurin said. "Since they've been doing that event, I've caught it on TV in the past and I was like, 'That would be cool to do that.' It was impromptu, but it was fun to be able to do that."

McLaurin admitted he was a little aggressive during the game.

"I'm competitive," McLaurin said with a smile. "I don't care what we're doing."