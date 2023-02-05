Reaves' Pro Bowl experience 'everything I thought it would be'

Reaves called it a surreal moment to be surrounded by the league's best players, and for them to know who he is, but Reaves has shown that he deserves to be among them. On top of being a Pro Bowl selection, he was voted as a First Team All-Pro by the NFLPA and the Pro Football Writers of America, and his peers recently voted him as the best core special teams player in the league.

Reaves' success has been a satisfying chapter in his story, which includes him earning a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster in August after being cut and put on the practice squad multiple times. His story has struck a chord with many around the league, even the greatest players to ever play the game like Hall of Fame quarterback and AFC captain Peyton Manning.

"He was like, 'Your story is super cool. I'm proud of you, congrats,'" Reaves recalled of his interaction with Manning.