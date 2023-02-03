Wharton pleased with players' willingness to learn at Senior Bowl

All of that is a positive for Wharton, because it was one of the things he wanted to see from his players throughout the week. Of course, he wants them to work on nuances like hand and hand placement on blocks, but he is just as interested in seeing them understand corrections and implement them in practice.

"A lot of things, you're not going to know," Wharton said. "But just understand that concept … Where are we trying to go? Don't set inside if we're trying to go outside. Just little things like that. You're not going to know the play fully. We only have a certain amount of time, but just being able to come off the ball, be physical and have that understanding."

Having that knowledge also allows Wharton's players to play fast, which he believes is one of the most critical components for them to grasp.