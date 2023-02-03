News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Terry McLaurin makes clutch grab to kick off Pro Bowl games

Feb 03, 2023 at 10:42 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-02-03 at 7.42.22 AM

It turns out that Terry McLaurin can catch just about anything as good as he does a football.

This year's Pro Bowl looks almost unrecognizable compared to previous iterations. With the traditional version of the game ousted, there has been more of an emphasis on skills competitions and games. Things like dodgeball, which has been part of Pro Bowl week for years, are still around, but there have also been new games added for players to enjoy.

That is why McLaurin was in Las Vegas catching water balloons instead of a football. The rules of the game were simple: players stood 10 yards apart and tried to toss a water balloon to each other. For some, like Daron Payne, the task proved to be a little more difficult, with his balloon bursting in his face.

Leave it to McLaurin, who only has eight drops on 369 targets over the last three seasons, to come up with the most impressive grab of the night. The balloon was about a yard short of its target, so McLaurin had to lunge forward and drop to his knees for the catch.

The balloon jiggled and looked like it was about to pop as it inched towards the ground, but McLaurin, reliable as ever, secured it with a few cheers from the players in attendance.

The catch was a good way for the Commanders to kick off the skills competition portion of Pro Bowl week. In addition to the water balloon toss, players participated in a dodgeball game, longest golf drive competition and more.

Players will also practice on Saturday before competing in events like Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick-Tac-Toe and Move the Chains. The flag football game will begin on Sunday with McLaurin as one of the participants on the NFC team.

Perhaps McLaurin will pull off another spectacular catch, although the save he pulled off on Thursday will be tough to beat. Here's a look at the Commanders participating in the Pro Bowl games on Thursday.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Let the games begin

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

news

Shrine Bowl notebook | Taking a look at the linebackers

Whether the Washington Commanders decide to re-sign a few of their own or bring in some new players during free agency, the team will need to address its depth at linebacker. Here's a breakdown of what some of the players at the Shrine Bowl had to say about their experiences.

news

Kerrigan relishes opportunity to teach defensive line at Senior Bowl

Ryan Kerrigan's draft journey began in Mobile, Alabama. Now he is directing young defensive linemen at the Senior Bowl looking to make their mark on the NFL

news

Here's everything Washington's players will be doing during Pro Bowl week

The NFL's best players are getting ready to participate in the new format of the Pro Bowl, and the five Washington Commanders players in attendance are going to be busy. Here's a full breakdown of all the events the Washington's players will participate in this week.

news

Hall of Fame general manager Bobby Beathard passes away at 86

Beathard won two Super Bowls with Washington and laid the foundation for the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy during the 1991 season.

news

Shrine Bowl notebook | Explaining the importance of mastering pass protection

Atonio Mafi and Jerome Carvin explain how they have improved in pass protection during their careers.

news

Commanders set to interview Anthony Lynn for offensive coordinator

Lynn, who has been an NFL coach since his time with the Denver Broncos in 2000, is in his first season with the 49ers after serving as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator in 2021. Lynn has coached for six other teams in his career, including three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers as their head coach.

news

Meet Crysten Glawe, the Command Force's first-ever Pro Bowl selection

After long days working in tech, Glawe relishes the opportunity to lean into her love of dance at FedExField.

news

Wake Up Washington | The road to the Draft begins in Mobile

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

news

4 college prospects to watch at the Senior Bowl

Some of the best college prospects in the country are putting on a show in Mobile, Alabama, for the 2023 Senior Bowl, and the Washington Commanders' scouts and coaches are there to get a look at what they could add to the roster. Here are some players for fans to watch throughout the week.

news

Check out the full rosters for the East-West Shrine Bowl

Take a look at who will be competing in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium this week.

Advertising