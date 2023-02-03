Terry McLaurin makes clutch grab to kick off Pro Bowl games

It turns out that Terry McLaurin can catch just about anything as good as he does a football.
This year's Pro Bowl looks almost unrecognizable compared to previous iterations. With the traditional version of the game ousted, there has been more of an emphasis on skills competitions and games. Things like dodgeball, which has been part of Pro Bowl week for years, are still around, but there have also been new games added for players to enjoy.
That is why McLaurin was in Las Vegas catching water balloons instead of a football. The rules of the game were simple: players stood 10 yards apart and tried to toss a water balloon to each other. For some, like Daron Payne, the task proved to be a little more difficult, with his balloon bursting in his face.
Leave it to McLaurin, who only has eight drops on 369 targets over the last three seasons, to come up with the most impressive grab of the night. The balloon was about a yard short of its target, so McLaurin had to lunge forward and drop to his knees for the catch.
The balloon jiggled and looked like it was about to pop as it inched towards the ground, but McLaurin, reliable as ever, secured it with a few cheers from the players in attendance.
The catch was a good way for the Commanders to kick off the skills competition portion of Pro Bowl week. In addition to the water balloon toss, players participated in a dodgeball game, longest golf drive competition and more.
Players will also practice on Saturday before competing in events like Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick-Tac-Toe and Move the Chains. The flag football game will begin on Sunday with McLaurin as one of the participants on the NFC team.
Perhaps McLaurin will pull off another spectacular catch, although the save he pulled off on Thursday will be tough to beat. Here's a look at the Commanders participating in the Pro Bowl games on Thursday.