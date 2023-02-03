Terry McLaurin makes clutch grab to kick off Pro Bowl games

It turns out that Terry McLaurin can catch just about anything as good as he does a football.

This year's Pro Bowl looks almost unrecognizable compared to previous iterations. With the traditional version of the game ousted, there has been more of an emphasis on skills competitions and games. Things like dodgeball, which has been part of Pro Bowl week for years, are still around, but there have also been new games added for players to enjoy.

That is why McLaurin was in Las Vegas catching water balloons instead of a football. The rules of the game were simple: players stood 10 yards apart and tried to toss a water balloon to each other. For some, like Daron Payne, the task proved to be a little more difficult, with his balloon bursting in his face.

Leave it to McLaurin, who only has eight drops on 369 targets over the last three seasons, to come up with the most impressive grab of the night. The balloon was about a yard short of its target, so McLaurin had to lunge forward and drop to his knees for the catch.