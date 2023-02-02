Shrine Bowl notebook | Taking a look at the linebackers

Whether the Washington Commanders decide to re-sign a few of their own or bring in some new players during free agency, the team will need to address its depth at linebacker.

As it stands right now, 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis is one of the few Commanders linebackers guaranteed to be on the roster next season. The rest of the position, however, is much murkier. Of the Commanders' 19 pending free agents, five come from the linebacker position. That includes starters like Cole Holcomb and David Mayo as well as young players with potential like Milo Eifler and Khaleke Hudson.

Washington will certainly retain some of those players, but it could also do with bringing in more depth. Luckily, there are some intriguing options at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and Commanders.com got the chance to speak with three of those prospects: Utah's Mohamoud Diabate, N.C. State's Drake Thomas and Duke's Shaka Heyward.

Here's a breakdown of what they had to say about their experiences in Las Vegas during Media Day.

-- Thomas, who comes to Las Vegas with 45 games of experience over four seasons, has made steady progress over the last four seasons. He is coming of a year in which he recorded 101 tackles and 7.5 sacks, and Pro Football Focus gave him a run-stop grade of 90.5. His coverage, however, is the area that grabbed people's attention during practice, as he mirrored UCLA's Kazmeir Allen perfectly during one-on-one drills and came down with an interception.