McNabb, Manning Have Great Respect For Each Other





Donovan McNabb and Peyton Manning are among the best quarterbacks of this generation, but they rarely face off against each other.

This Sunday night's game between Manning's Indianapolis Colts and McNabb's Redskins is just the third time their teams have played each other in the NFL.

In 1999, McNabb's rookie year, Manning and the Indianapolis Colts defeated McNabb and the Philadelphia Eagles 44-17. Three years later, Manning completed 18-of-23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-13 rout.

In the years that have followed their last encounter, Manning and McNabb have certainly emerged as among the best quarterbacks of this generation.

You're bound to find Manning in the top five of most NFL career passing records: 51,373 passing yards (third), 4,378 pass completions (third) and 377 touchdowns (third).

McNabb is further down the list, but he is in the top 25 all-time: 34,188 passing yards (19th), 2,897 pass completions (15th) and 220 touchdowns (21st).

Manning, 34, is a four-time league MVP and has 10 Pro Bowl nods. McNabb, 33, has earned six Pro Bowl berths and was NFC Offensive Player Of the Year in 2004.

Theyre winners, too. Manning has a .680 winning percentage and McNabb has a .650 winning percentage, second and third among active QBs.

McNabb vs. Manning is not exactly a rivalry on par with Manning and Tom Brady, New England's three-time Super Bowl winning quarterback.

From afar, they have developed great respect for each other.