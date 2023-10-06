Media roundup | Commanders address the media after their loss to the Bears

Sam Howell

On how he is processing the game*:*

"Yeah, it's tough. Definitely felt like it was a game we were capable of winning. It didn't come off to a good start, kind of put ourselves in a hole in the first half, tried to fight our way back in the second half, but we came up short. I think everyone needs to look in the mirror. I think everyone came out of the game knowing they can do something better, and I think as long as we make the improvements we need to make, we'll be fine. Obviously, it's still early in the season. We would like to have a better record than we have, but we still have 12 games left, and we still have a lot of time to prove who we really are as a team. I know one thing about this team: Tonight won't define who we are as a football team, and we'll be better moving forward."

On how he explains the slow starts to the game*:*

"We just got to do a better job of executing starting the game. I think we've done a good job throughout the season on those first few drives. Obviously, sometimes they haven't resulted in points. I think we've had a good plan, we've prepared well throughout the week, it's just a matter of coming out and executing. They didn't do anything that was different than what we thought they would do, it's just a matter of us going out there and doing what we're supposed to do and doing our jobs at a high level. Early on in the game, we didn't do that. It kind of put ourselves in a hole, but we'll be better from it."

On if tonight's loss erases progress from previous weeks*:*

"I don't think so. Obviously, it hurts right now, but I think the main thing is that everyone in that locker room knows what we're capable of doing. I think at times throughout the game tonight, you saw that. We got to do a better job of being more consistent. We're not panicking. We know the team we can be. It's just a matter of continuing to pull together, continuing to get better. We'll be alright."

On if it is disappointing that the team didn't come out hot*:*

"I think there's a lot of things about the game that were disappointing. We thought that we were the better football team, and we didn't play that way tonight. That's what I learned so far in the NFL. It's not the better team that wins the game, it's the team that plays the best that night. Tonight, the Bears outplayed us. Credit to those guys, but obviously we got to be better. We can't let things like that happen. Like I said, we will be better moving forward."

On how he feels after taking lots of hits*:*