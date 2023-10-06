Five takeaways from Washington's loss to the Bears

2. The costly turnovers, and a struggle to create them.

As Washington's deficit grew by the drive, its margin for error dwindled. The two turnovers they had weren't the daggers that killed their comeback hopes, but they were certainly mortal wounds that made things even more difficult.

The first was one of the only blemishes on what was statistically a career day for Sam Howell, who completed 73% of his passes for 388 yards. The Bears had just taken a 20-3 lead, but with the Commanders' history of putting together solid two-minute drives, plus the fact that they got the ball back to start the third quarter, there was a chance that Washington could pull itself out of an ugly start.

On the first play of the drive, Howell forced a pass to Curtis Samuel, and it was picked off by Greg Stroman at the Commanders' 36-yard line. Chicago scored a touchdown six plays later.

The next came after the Commanders had scored their first touchdown and gotten a two-point conversion to make things 27-11. Logan Thomas coughed up the ball while fighting for extra yardage, and the Bears were quick to pounce on it. On the surface, it didn't look like the Commanders were hurt that badly from the fumble; after all, they were able to get the ball back after a three-and-out. But every second is precious when fighting back from a four-score deficit, and the Commanders could have used that extra 1:04 to continue building momentum.