Media roundup | Jon Allen calls victory 'a great defensive game'

Ron Rivera

On what the win means for the team:

"Well it gives you a little confidence that if you stick together and you continue to work at it, you give yourself a chance. A couple times we tried to hurt ourselves. When you get an opportunity...and you bow your neck, that's what you need to do."

On the final defensive drive:

"Everything was fine until we let the kid scramble for 39 yards. That's the hard part. You've got him contained, you have a chance to sack him on the first play. They convert on their third down, and now you got them a little confused and he pulls the ball down and runs. That's undisciplined. That's when you get angry, because again...we had done a pretty good job of all the rush lanes, and for whatever reason, we got a little undisciplined at the end. And it cost us. They got ball down to the 5-yard line."

On having 12 men on the field twice:

"That's unacceptable. Now one of them, I tried to get the time out, they substituted late, and I was trying to get that straight. But the second one, where they took a shot, that's unacceptable. That's will get corrected. That will be addressed."

On the nature of the game:

"It was a physical game. One of the things we wanted to do was try and come out and establish the run, which we were able to do. It was tough sledding at first, but if you stick with it, sometimes you get an opportunity to wear them down a couple of times, and we did. We have a couple of nice runs. When Antonio [Gibson] came in the second half and he had a couple off tackle, we thought that was really good. That kind of changed a little bit of the momentum for us as far as our running game was concerned as well.

On the energy in the locker room: