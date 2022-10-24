Media roundup | Rivera calls victory over Packers 'a team effort'

Terry McLaurin

On the importance of his last catch and the first down:

"Absolutely. On 3rd down, and we know who's on the other side of that field. We can't give them the ball with too much time. We knew we needed a first down and when I heard the play call, I knew it was going to come to me. That's the moment where I was extremely confident, because that's what you want as a player. When you put the work in and the time in, you'll be confident in those moments. Coach Rivera told us all week to be confident in ourselves and the confidence I get from my team to be in those situations and to make those plays is extremely humbling and I want those moments. I don't think it just happens, you gotta put the work in and you have to earn that respect from your teammates and then you gotta go out there and make a play. I'm just so blessed to be in this situation where I'm trusted to be a leader and make those plays in critical moments and it feels really good when you win."

On his touchdown:

"Leading up to that point we've had some plays here, passing plays there, and when I knew the go route was on and I saw a man with no help. I don't necessarily take it as disrespecting me, but at the same time as a receiver, you see it and think that this is a great opportunity for myself. I have a lot of respect for [CB] Jaire Alexander and what he does in this league, but I have confidence in myself too. I bet on myself as well. I think Taylor couldn't have done a better job putting the ball where it needed to be, it's almost like it just came to me out of the sky. I told him that's probably our best route that we've had since we've been together. You can tell that gave a jolt to our offense and some energy. I was fired up because you want those moments to be able to come through for your team, to bet on yourself, to have your quarterback have confidence in you, your coordinator to have confidence in you. That's what you want as a player, that's what you ask for. To be in those situations to make plays and I think we were off to the races after that, so hopefully we can have more of that."

On the adversity of the interception:

"I think we have a great group of veterans and leaders who've been in tough situations before and know that it is no time to panic when those things happen. Taylor did not show any signs of being rattled, he was encouraging us on the sideline and Carson was in there encouraging us to be ready for that moment and come through and make a play to change the game. This win feels really good because we finished that game defensively, offensively getting those first downs, special teams made some great plays. So if we can play complimentary football like that and overcome some of the mishaps, hopefully we can minimize them as much as possible, but when we can overcome and win the game it adds a lot of confidence to your team. Two weeks in a row we've gotten some wins and we're looking forward to the challenge of going to Indy next week."

On having trust between him and Heinicke:

"As a player, I try to give him that confidence in the way that I practice and in our communication. When you get in those tough situations, you make the play. You just feel the energy when you make a play for your team. I believe that's a big reason why I'm here and the reason why I work so hard for those moments, to earn those moments, it's not just given to anybody. I know for myself that I want to continue to get better and continue to gain that trust from my guys, to be in a situation for that to come up again. That's such a very surreal moment, when you're in that situation and you're confident. Everything is calm and things are moving slow. I'm just extremely thankful and blessed to be playing here in a situation where I can make plays for this team."

On how good Taylor's ball placement is: