Media roundup | Carson Wentz looking forward to Brian Robinson making full recovery

Ron Rivera

On RB Brian Robinson Jr.:

"I can't get into the specifics of it other than just say he's doing well. We had an opportunity to visit with him last night, which was really a relief and kind of cool because he was in a really good place. The doctors were very positive with him and he was very positive as well. We're very fortunate. He's very fortunate and it's a very unfortunate situation, but he's doing well. It'll be a matter of time before he is back out here. There is no timeline, but as I said, everything's was very positive."

On what it was like to get that call:

"It was hard. I've gotten several phone calls as a head coach, unfortunately, but this one was one of the harder ones. First of all, because he's a heck of a young man. He really is more than just a football player. He is really a heck of a young man. It kind of blindsided me a little bit. We were actually winding the day down when we got the call and then we just followed our team protocol, we know we started connecting with everybody that needed to be connected to. Once we found out where he was, the contingent of us went down to be with him. We had [Team Owners] Mr. and Mrs. [Dan and Tanya] Snyder there. [General Manager] Martin [Mayhew] went down, [Team President] Jason [Wright] was there as well. Dr. Casolaro, Dr. Annunziata, Dr. Roberts, myself and [Running Backs Coach] Randy Jordan. In fact, Randy and I got together and drove down together. A few of the players were able to show up as well. So it was really cool to have a contingency of people there and then his Aunt and Uncle on his mom's side were there. His uncle is a Colonel, stationed here in the Air Force."

On what he said to the team:

"Well, I actually got them together prior to going out on the field. We had a quick meeting and we talked about what had happened and just letting them know Hey, it was a somber day, we expected to be a tough day. So just hang in there and do the best you can as far as practice was concerned. And to be honest with you, I thought they rallied and they practiced pretty dog on good. So I was very pleased with that. They were able to focus and I know their hearts are heavy right now cuz a lot of 'em are still thinking about Brian. But again, I said, we're very fortunate. He's very fortunate and a lot of the news is positive."

On the timeline from when he got the call:

"I got the phone call, I think somewhere around six o'clock. I think it was. I'd actually popped into coach Jordan's office and irony of all ironies, we were actually watching some Brian Robinson tape. When it hit us, I told coach Jordan right away and he took it really hard initially. He just says is he okay? And I said, well, for the most part, it sounds like it. But we weren't sure. I went over to Martin's office and we had a conversation. We got our head of security on Mike Jacob, who was terrific with the whole situation. He was one of the first people that Brian called to let him know what was going on. And then from there, Mike went into action and we connected with everybody on our team that needed to be connected as far as our protocols were concerned and talked with everybody. I mean, you could feel the anger swelling up, but also the concern. The conversations were really about, 'Hey, I hope he's okay.' And you know, there was a lot of worry. I texted Brian because I know he had talked to Mike, so I just texted him and he called me and he called me to let me know he was gonna be okay. That really took a lot off my mind as far as that was concerned. But the biggest concern obviously was just making sure he was okay."

On how he goes about notifying players when an incident like this occurs: