Sam Howell appreciative of extended preseason snaps

There were times when Howell needed to rely on his athleticism, and he was just as impressive on the ground, if not more so. He led the team with 62 yards on eight carries, and it helped keep drives alive on several occasions. He converted a third-and-9 on the opening drive, and his rushing yards accounted for 47% of the team's 17-play, 64-yard scoring drive in the third quarter.

Howell finished the night with 342 total yards. His evaluation of his performance: it was OK.

"There are of course some plays that I would like to have back, but there were also some plays I was able to make. Obviously, we'll take a look at the film and be more critical. But my expectations will always be high."

Barring injury, Saturday's game will be the last time we see Howell on the field for a while. In the meantime, he, offensive coordinator Scott Turner and quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese will dissect the film to see where he can improve while he sits behind Wentz and Heinicke.

However, it is clear to Rivera that Howell "has a very bright future in this league."