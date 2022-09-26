Media roundup | Ron Rivera remains optimistic about team's outlook for 2022

"No, I think we're still working through it. I think some of the things that we've looked at in terms of, you know, we have a mixture of play makers, and we have to figure out the best way to use them. We can't feel that our best three offensive players are our three wide receivers because if we go into that with that mindset, the tendency is gonna wanna throw the ball to get it in their hands. With what we can do with our ability to run the ball, we have to give that a shot as well. I know not having [RB] Brian Robinson out there right now is hampering us a little bit, but we still have some very capable runners, so we gotta look at that as an option as well. Then the same thing with the tight end position. We can't forget those guys. I mean, if you look at how many times we were targeted there and I do talk about the thing that that's distributing the ball. The Jacksonville game, there was a huge number of guys that touched it. You look at the second half of the Detroit game and we got to that combination and mixture guys. Yesterday, it took a while before we got there and I think understanding how to spread the ball we're still trying to find, because we have so many play makers, but there's only one ball and we've gotta find that combination. Whether it starts with running the ball. Whether it starts with throwing the ball early on.Throwing the shorter passes with the intermediate passes, you know, take a little bit of pressure off the quarterback and then every now and then throwing the deep one stuff. I mean, it's a combination of things that we're working through and we're trying to find."