3 numbers to know from Washington's Week 3 loss

The Washington Commanders dropped to 1-2 on the season after getting bested by the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 3 division matchup. In the 24-8 defeat, the visitors dominated on both sides of the ball, scoring four times in the first half and limiting Washington to just a safety and a touchdown. Here are three numbers to know from Washington's second loss of the season.

9

Carson Wentz broke or tied franchise records during his first two games in Washington. Yesterday, however, he brushed a number he will hopefully never get close to again. Wentz was sacked nine times in the Eagles loss, just one shy of a Washington record. Two-thirds of those sacks came in the first half.

The stat can be attributed to two performance issues. The offensive line struggled to contain the Eagles' explosive pass-rushers. As Charles Leno Jr. so poetically put it in his postgame press conference, "It's like we were constipated."

Compounding the damage, Wentz was at times slow to release the ball, which gave the Eagles defense the luxury of extra time to pounce. The quarterback admitted he did not execute as well as he would have hoped against his former team.

"I did not play to my standards. Especially early," Wentz said following the game. "I've got to be better."