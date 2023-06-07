Media roundup | St-Juste believes versatility 'is where we're gonna really win games'

Benjamin St-Juste

On Quan Martin:

"Fits pretty much everywhere, which is what we need, which what we want. I fit pretty much everywhere in terms of corner, nickel blitz and all that stuff. That's what Quan does. So this is where he can do my job, I can do his job, and this is where we create a lot more value for the defense."

On his confidence heading into Year 3:

"Time flies by. I'm teaching the youngins how to do certain things, how to be a vet, how to take care of your body, how to do all those things, which is crazy because I felt like I was just here doing my first interview talking about like I'm here competing for a spot and all that stuff. So now I get to show the way for the young guys."

On playing in the slot: