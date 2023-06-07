News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Chase Young felt 'explosive' during first practice of minicamp

Jun 07, 2023 at 09:57 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Chase Young was dancing among his teammates with a smile on his face as the Washington Commanders went through stretches before the first practice of minicamp.

That shouldn't be a surprise for anyone who has watched the 2020 No. 2 overall pick for the last four years, but the fact that he was on the field on Tuesday is enough of a reason for him to have an extra jump in his step.

Although this week of practice is called something different than OTAs, live contact and full speed drills are still not allowed until training camp in late July. However, it was hard to miss Young on the field as he breezed through drills during his first practice of the offseason.

That is certainly a welcome sight after Young spent almost all of the 2022 season on the sideline recovering from his knee injury, and the defensive end said there was a noticeable difference in how he felt on the field compared to his status at the end of last season.

"Night and day," Young told reporters after practice. "My confidence, my strength, everything."

Young, who tore his ACL and patellar tendon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021 season, said he felt like his old self during practice, and his actions backed up his emotions. He was one of the first players to run through individual drills and did so with no hesitation or thought about his knee.

Rivera said that Young would "absolutely" be part of the starting lineup now that he was back on the field, and sure enough, he was there alongside Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat for the blitz period of practice.

Young flaunted the same speed and quickness that fans have come to expect from him, but his confidence was what stood out the most. That was one of the main sticking points behind him taking so long to be back out on the field last season. None of those reservations were present during plays, as he rushed into offensive linemen and matched up against Charles Leno.

As for expectations, head coach Ron Rivera wants to see Young "pick up where he left off."

"He was starting to play faster and faster and just love to see him get out there and really run around and kind of cut loose and not be tentative," Rivera said. "And that's probably the biggest thing for him."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Minicamp, Day 1

The Washington Commanders were on the field for the first day of minicamp. Check out the top photos from the afternoon.

When asked whether there are any lingering issues with Young's knee, Rivera said they would find out at practice, but there weren't any hints of worry from the head coach.

"I'm pretty confident though because he looked good. He really did. I know the doctors were all positive about everything he's done and again, I know part of the reasoning of him not being around is he wanted to really focus in on just that specifically and he wanted to do that."

Assuming Young can get back to the form that helped him win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, his presence should help elevate a defense that was 12th in sacks last season. He recorded 7.5 sacks as a rookie but plays like the forced fumble against Joe Burrow at the 1-yard line and the fourth down stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers during that season are evidence that he influences the game beyond just getting to the quarterback.

There are still several steps for Young to take before the regular season, but Tuesday's practice was a good start.

"I felt pretty explosive out there," Young said.

news

Washington Commanders announce 2023 Nunn-Wooten scouting fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2023 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Stacie Johnson and Raleigh McKenzie.

news

Minicamp notebook | Montez Sweat, Chase Young stand out in first practice

Sweat and Young looked as athletic as ever in their first practice of the offseason with the team.

news

Commanders' TEs standing out 'for all the right reasons'

The hope is that the tight ends will make reliable targets for Howell as he works to earn the starting quarterback role this offseason, and Bieniemy has high hopes for all the team's options at the position.

news

Phidarian Mathis excited to be back on the field in Year 2

Mathis' promising rookie season was upended by a knee injury that kept him sidelined for most of the year. He's back on the field now, and it's all smiles from the defensive tackle as he strives to have a positive impact in Year 2.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rodriguez 'doesn't take anything for granted'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 5, 2023.

news

Bieniemy: Chris Rodriguez is 'in a good place' with his development

Rodriguez is going through growing pains like the rest of the Commanders' rookie class, but the running back has impressed his coaches with his knowledge and willingness to play in any role possible this offseason.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jack Del Rio 'fired up' to have Emmanuel Forbes

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 2, 2023.

news

Commanders fan gives Emmanuel Forbes some great advice

Among all the tips Forbes has gotten since being drafted, one of the best came from a fan who has followed the team since the 1970s.

news

OTA Notebook | Bieniemy pleased with Howell's demeanor, willingness to improve

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up another week of OTAs. Here are some observations from today's practice and each coordinator's press conferences with the media.

news

Washington D.C. sports teams 'Go Orange' for community safety, announce $100K commitment to Peace for D.C.

Local professional sports teams the Washington Capitals, Commanders, Nationals, Mystics, Spirit Wizards, D.C. United, DC Shadow and Capital City Go-Go today announce their renewed commitment to community safety as they prepare to wear orange on Gun Violence Awareness Weekend.

news

Commanders level up rookie-alumni program

This elevated version of the program will offer important support to rookies, help teach this new crop about the team's rich legacy, leverage Legend wisdom and more.

