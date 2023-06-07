Chase Young felt 'explosive' during first practice of minicamp

Young, who tore his ACL and patellar tendon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021 season, said he felt like his old self during practice, and his actions backed up his emotions. He was one of the first players to run through individual drills and did so with no hesitation or thought about his knee.

Rivera said that Young would "absolutely" be part of the starting lineup now that he was back on the field, and sure enough, he was there alongside Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat for the blitz period of practice.

Young flaunted the same speed and quickness that fans have come to expect from him, but his confidence was what stood out the most. That was one of the main sticking points behind him taking so long to be back out on the field last season. None of those reservations were present during plays, as he rushed into offensive linemen and matched up against Charles Leno.

As for expectations, head coach Ron Rivera wants to see Young "pick up where he left off."