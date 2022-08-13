Meet the Coaches: Christie Horan

When Christie Horan got ready to choreograph a performance for the Washington Football Entertainment Team last summer, she approached it like she would any other routine. She got out her pen and paper to draw out her vision, listened to music and performed as much of the dreamt-up routine as she could herself. The process was the same as the she'd gone through hundreds of times. The outcome though that mid-July day was something different.

"There was just a lot of magic and electricity in the room that I haven't experienced from teams before," Horan said.

It left an impression on her. So much so that she wanted to come back and choreograph again. She choreographed three routines for the team last season. In April, the lifelong lover of movement leveled up her involvement with the team, joining Petra Pope and Jade Kenny as the third member of the coaching staff that will lead the first-ever Command Force in the 2022 season.

Horan's journey into dance began before she was even brought into the world. Her mother, a woman who never trained formally as a dancer but loved music and impromptu boogie sessions in the house, thought about how maybe dancing would be an activity her future daughter would enjoy. When Horan was three years old, her mom put her into her first dance classes. It was then that dance became a core part of her life.