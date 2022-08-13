Meet the Coaches: Jade Kenny

She was on the team for six memorable seasons that left a deep impact on her.

"For me, the thing I look back on was that sisterhood. And it's not often as an adult that you get to pursue your passion and you get to get paid for a hobby," Kenny said. "Having that sisterhood, that family at the time when you're working full time jobs and you live in a new city. Just like always having a place to go and people to check on you."

Her role in that family and, later, the franchise, grew as the seasons wore on. She became a co-captain and captain and then a host of the Women of Washington (WOW) podcast. She capped off her sixth season on the team with the distinct honor of being named Washington's 2020 Pro Bowl selection. Just as she was setting her sights on her seventh season as a performer, a need arose for a coach – the first coach of the historic co-ed Washington Football Entertainment Team.

"I think they were looking for someone who had boots-on-the-ground experience," Kenny said. "I had a conversation with leadership, and it just clicked…It's been really special because we get to use some of the historical knowledge and traditions that were here from the 50+ seasons of First Ladies to what it has become now. Keeping and preserving the past but also pushing forward to the future."

Combining this perspective with her leadership experience from her time as captain, Jade was an integral part of guiding the team through its first, unforgettable season as a co-ed team last year.