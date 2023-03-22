Washington Commanders announce auditions for 2023 Command Force team

LANDOVER, Md., March 22, 2023 – The Washington Commanders Command Force will hold open auditions for the 2023 NFL season beginning on Saturday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 25 at FedExField. The 2023 Command Force team will be announced on Friday, April 28.

Rebranded to the Command Force at the start of the 2022 NFL season, the Command Force is one of the league's most diverse entertainment team groups. The 44-person team is comprised of dancers, gymnasts, breakers, b-boys and b-girls, and Beat Ya Feet dancers. Command Force performances aim to bring to life the rich culture of D.C.'s world-renowned and iconic dance scene through high-energy, hip hop-based choreography incorporating tricks, stunts, visuals, Beat Ya Feet, and elements of street funk at all home games and Commanders events year-round throughout the DMV.

The 2023 auditions weekend will consist of four rounds, one per day. Participants must be present at all sessions that they are invited to attend. The final team chosen for the 2023 season will perform at all Washington Commanders home games, as well as participate in year-round community and team events across D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV). Details about qualifications and time commitments for interested members can be found at commanders.com/command-force/faqs.

As part of the 2023 audition weekend, the Commanders are excited to welcome Jared Jenkins as this year's guest choreographer. Jared has trained, traveled, and worked with top entertainers and choreographers around the world. His current credits include "All-American," Ar'mon and Trey, "BET Music Awards,"Black Girls Rock,BET's "Soul Train Awards,"Cirque Du Soleil, "Good Morning America," Halsey, Icona Pop, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Justine Skye, Paramount's "Lip Sync Battle," Mariah Carey, Nigel Lythgoe's "Every Single Step," Super Bowl 56, Tinashe, Touchstone Picture's "Step-up 2: The Streets," New York Fashion Week, Verizon,Wendy Williams, and YG. Additionally, this year's panel of judges will include Command Force coaching staff, alumni dancers, Commanders' guest experience leadership, and DMV dance coaches. Judges will vary by auditions rounds.

In advance of the auditions, the Command Force will host a series of prep classes in March and April on Tuesdays and Thursday from 6:30PM-8:30PM at FedExField. Clinics will be led by 2022 Command Force veterans and coaches. Each session is $50 and includes one class.Participants that register for all eight sessions will receive one class free, and a one-hour bonus session following the conclusion of the last prep class with Command Force Coaches. This bonus hour will include a sneak peek at some audition material and an opportunity for one-on-one feedback with the clinic leaders.

Pre-Audition Dance Clinic dates :

March 28

March 30

April 4

April 6

April 11

April 13

April 18

April 20

In addition to the pre-audition clinics, the Command Force will host a special Beat Ya Feet workshop on Wednesday, April 5 from 6:30PM-8:30PM at FedExField. The workshop is $35 and will be led by the Command Force's Beat Ya Feet veterans.