One of the most prolific kick returners in NFL history… Named to Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons from 1980-82… All-NFL in 1983… Finished career with more than 6,000 career return yards. Most memorable moment with the Redskins was defeating the Cowboys to win the NFC Championship, a game in which he delivered a key kickoff return… Gained the greatest inspiration from his father and brother, who always shared important "words of wisdom"… Also mentions college coach Ernie Coy and high school coach John Bentley as key figures in his formative years. Pre-game ritual consisted of doing everything the exact same way, including tying his laces the same way… When mentioning the Redskins, RFK Stadium is the first thing that comes to his mind… Most admired teammate was Art Monk for being a rare superstar who exhibited "civility and a humble demeanor." After retiring from the NFL, Nelms entered the automobile dealership business. He owned and operated Mike Nelms Champion Toyota-Chevrolet in Culpepper, Virginia.