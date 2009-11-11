Mitchell Finally Gets a Chance





Marko Mitchell had waited long enough.

He finally caught his first NFL pass last Sunday, an 11-yard reception in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

The fresh-faced rookie followed that up with another 11-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

Both receptions converted first downs.

It was Mitchell's first chance to get involved in the Redskins' passing game, and he made the most of it even though it came in a losing effort. The Redskins lost to the Falcons 31-17.

The first two regular season games this year, Mitchell saw limited action on offense and played special season. Then he was deactivated the next five weeks.

He hopes that his showing against the Falcons--he played 11 snaps and caught both passes thrown in his direction--could eventually earn him more playing time.

"I kind of feel like I proved something to the coaches, just because of the simple fact that they called my number, they wanted to see if I could execute [in a regular season game], and I went out there and did my job," Mitchell said.

"I got us two first downs and one of the drives led to us scoring a touchdown. I definitely went out there and showed that I can play and that I am ready to play."