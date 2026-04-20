Mock Draft Monday | What if Washington trades back?

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
Draft season is upon us, and the Washington Commanders have a chance to grab one of the best playmakers in this year's class.
The Commanders' 2025 season did not go as planned following their NFC Championship performance in 2024. A mixture of injuries and overall performance resulted in them finishing with a 5-12 record, including an eight-game losing streak from Weeks 6-14. Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters promised that changes would be coming, and so far, they have restructured their coaching staff with David Blough and Daronte Jones in as the new offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively. Their next task is to retool the roster, with changes likely coming on both sides of the ball.
The Commanders' first-round pick, which is the No. 7 overall selection this year, will play a critical role in that. There are several positions they could address with the pick, from pass rusher to receiver, but regardless of who they take, there's a good chance that player will be an immediate contributor.
Over the last few months, Commanders.com has been highlighting one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. For the final mock draft of the offseason, we're looking at the possibility of Washington trading back and acquiring a wideout in the middle of the first round.
Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
The Commanders have the third-fewest number of draft picks in this year's class, and if they want to inject their roster with as much youth and speed as possible, it would behoove them to trade out of the top 10 to get back into the second round. That will be easier said than done.
That's at least the way Peters sees it right now. Premium positions like quarterback and offensive tackle drive trades in the NFL. Fernando Mendoza will likely be the only quarterback taken in the top 10, and there's uncertainty about where top-tier tackles like Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano will land. So, as Peters said, the Commanders are "more likely than not" to stay at No. 7 overall and take the best player available.
Still, the draft is unpredictable, especially this year, and Washington will at least listen to a trade offer if they get one. That's what draft analyst Todd McShay has happening in his latest mock draft, and he has the Commanders moving down to the middle of the first round to take an intriguing wide receiver prospect: Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr.
"The bigger picture is this: The Commanders have a young star at quarterback in Jayden Daniels but not nearly enough playmaking talent around him," McShay wrote. "New OC David Blough is looking for size and run-after-the-catch physicality on the outside, and Cooper checks those boxes."
McShay's projected trade offer comes from the New York Jets, who gave up the No. 16, 44 and 140 to the Commanders for No. 7. The trade does make sense for the Commanders if they're after more picks. It gives them picks in the second and fourth round -- picks they gave up in a trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil -- which provides more opportunities to address positions of need like receiver and cornerback.
Cooper is not valued the same as Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson, all of whom are expected to be first-round picks, but he might be among the best in the next tier. He was one of the best weapons in college football last year, tying for third in the FBS with 13 receiving touchdowns. He was Indiana's top target and averaged 13.6 yards per reception. He's not the most physically imposing receiver in the class, but he has the same arm length as Tyson; he's faster than Tate; and he has a thicker build than Lemon.
Cooper made his living in the slot last season -- 83.3% of his pass snaps at that position -- and he was good in the role. He ranked 12th in receiving yards among slot receivers and had nine touchdowns, which ranked second in the FBS. He plays with a physical style and knows how to break tackles -- he had 24 of them in 2025. Mendoza liked having Cooper as an option in the middle of the field, as he had a 145.2 passer rating when targeting Cooper.
But Cooper can do more than play in the slot, which adds to his appeal. He was lined up as an outside receiver for 90.3% of his snaps in 2024, and while he had significantly fewer yards compared to 2025, he did rank fourth in the FBS with 21.2 yards per reception with seven touchdowns.
Cooper has strength on contested catches -- he's grabbed 57.6% of his targets in three seasons -- good acceleration and explosiveness that allows him to get past cornerbacks. All of that makes him one of Daniel Jeremiah's favorite players in the class, which is why he's No. 18 on Jeremiah's top 50 prospects list.
"He uses his lower-body strength to run through press coverage, and he's a loose/fluid route runner," Jeremiah wrote. "He plays without fear in the middle of the field, making combat catches look easy. He can really pluck the ball and stays grounded through the catch on crossers. Also, he can elevate and play above the rim...when necessary."
And for an offense that needs playmakers, McShay believes Cooper would fit the bill.
"He would step in as an immediate starter, and his inside-out versatility would give Blough flexibility in three-receiver sets," McShay wrote.
Cooper would raise the floor for a Commanders' receiver room that needs talent opposite Terry McLaurin. However, the real value here is what the Commanders could get after him, thanks to this projected trade with the Jets. While Peters addressed multiple positions in free agency so the Commanders wouldn't need to draft at any one spot, they do still need help across the roster. The depth at cornerback could be deeper, and the same could be said for their edge rushers and offensive line.
The Commanders could spread their attention more evenly with the Jets' picks at 44 and 140. Many of the top cornerbacks in the draft are expected to go off the board in the second round, and there are several center and guard prospects who could make sense in the third or fourth round. There might even be room to strengthen other positions like running back with players like Mike Washington expected to go on Day 2.
While last year was a disappointment for the Commanders, it did show them that they need more impact players at multiple positions around Daniels on both offense and defense. If they were to stick and pick at No. 7, they would certainly achieve that goal on some level. There isn't a real consensus on who that player could be, but most analysts agree that whoever it is will be a quality player who will help elevate the roster.
However, the Commanders will evaluate every scenario when they get on the clock Thursday night, and depending on who is on the board, moving back and accumulating more picks to address multiple needs could be the best option.
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