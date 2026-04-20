Mock Draft Monday | What if Washington trades back?

McShay's projected trade offer comes from the New York Jets, who gave up the No. 16, 44 and 140 to the Commanders for No. 7. The trade does make sense for the Commanders if they're after more picks. It gives them picks in the second and fourth round -- picks they gave up in a trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil -- which provides more opportunities to address positions of need like receiver and cornerback.

Cooper is not valued the same as Makai Lemon, Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson, all of whom are expected to be first-round picks, but he might be among the best in the next tier. He was one of the best weapons in college football last year, tying for third in the FBS with 13 receiving touchdowns. He was Indiana's top target and averaged 13.6 yards per reception. He's not the most physically imposing receiver in the class, but he has the same arm length as Tyson; he's faster than Tate; and he has a thicker build than Lemon.

Cooper made his living in the slot last season -- 83.3% of his pass snaps at that position -- and he was good in the role. He ranked 12th in receiving yards among slot receivers and had nine touchdowns, which ranked second in the FBS. He plays with a physical style and knows how to break tackles -- he had 24 of them in 2025. Mendoza liked having Cooper as an option in the middle of the field, as he had a 145.2 passer rating when targeting Cooper.